Taylor Swift gets a lot of her musical inspiration from her love life, with some of her songs rumoured to be about Harry Styles, Calvin Harris, Jake Gyllenhaal and, of course, her current beau Joe Alwyn.

In Taylor Swift’s Miss Americana documentary we gained an insight into her magical songwriting process, and her creativity continues to wow fans as she releases songs with meaning close to her heart.

It’s well known the 30-year-old pens her tracks based on those she loves, and her single ‘London Boy’ on her 2019 album ‘Lover’ was clearly about the current love of her life, Joe Alwyn.

But who has she dated in the past and which of her previous romances has Taylor written songs about?

Joe Jonas - 2008

Taylor Swift dated Joe Jonas in 2008. Picture: Getty

Joe Jonas, of Jonas Brothers fame, dated the pop star from July to October 12 years ago, and she famously wrote her song ‘Forever and Always’ about the former Disney star after he reportedly dumped her over the phone in a 28-second phonemail – a brutal break-up Taylor revealed on The Ellen Show that same year.

But in 2019 Taylor proved there was no hard feelings to be had between the stars after she publicly apologised for shading Joe on national television when she returned to The Ellen Show.

Asked what was the most rebellious thing she’s done, Taylor answered: “Probably when I put Joe Jonas on blast on your show. That was too much. I was 18. We laugh about it now, but that was mouthy. Just some teenage stuff there.”

Lucas Till - 2009

Lucas Till dated Taylor Swift after meeting on the set of one of her music videos. Picture: Getty

After appearing in Taylor’s ‘You Belong With Me’ music video, actor Lucas Till dated Taylor for a short time before they decided they were better as friends.

Taylor Lautner - 2009

Taylor Swift and Taylor Lautner dated after filming Valentine's Day together. Picture: Getty

Taylor and Twilight star Taylor Lautner met on the set of Valentine’s Day as they played an on-screen couple who were teenage sweethearts at high school, but in real life they dated for a few months.

After breaking up with him in December that same year, Taylor went on to write ‘Back To December’ about her ex.

John Mayer - 2009

Taylor Swift and John Mayer wrote songs about each other after their split. Picture: Getty

Taylor and John, who had a 15-year age gap, started dating after working on a song together called ‘Half of My Heart’.

The pair dated for a few months in 2009, never confirming their relationship, but all was revealed when Taylor released her emotional tune ‘Dear John’.

Responding to the song in a 2012 Rolling Stone interview, John said he “never did anything to deserve that” and his single ‘Paper Dolls’ is thought to be about Taylor in return.

Jake Gyllenhaal - 2010 - 2011

Jake Gyllenhaal and Taylor Swift dated for a short time in 2010. Picture: Getty

Taylor famously wrote ‘The Last Time’ about Prisoners actor Jake, which had the lyrics: “Left my scarf there at your sister’s house. And you’ve still got it in your drawer even now.”

The couple are rumoured to have split due to their 10-year age gap.

Connor Kennedy - 2012

Conor Kennedy is the son of Robert Kennedy, whose uncle was President John F. Kennedy. Picture: Getty

Taylor was known to have a keen interest in the Kennedy family, and after they caught wind of how much the pop star was a fan, they became firm friends with Taylor and she was quickly accepted into the family.

But after a few PDA pictures in the press, they called it quits.

Harry Styles - 2012 - 2013

Pictures of Taylor Swift and Harry Styles walking in Central Park sent fans into meltdown. Picture: Getty

The pop star relationship that broke a million Directioners’ hearts, when Taylor and Harry were pictured strolling through Central Park they quickly became the most talked about celebrity couple.

Although their romance was rumoured for weeks before, they looked seriously loved up on their park stroll.

But after their hectic schedules proved too difficult to make things work, they called it quits.

Calvin Harris 2015 - 2016

Taylor Swift dated Calvin Harris. Picture: Getty

The first relationship Taylor didn’t mind sharing on social media, Tay Tay and Calvin Harris were together for 15 months and made numerous joint appearances together at various events.

Their split seemed less than amicable though, after Calvin shaded his ex multiple times on social media when their was conflict over the writing credits of his song ‘This Is What You Came For’ with Rihanna – a tune Taylor provided some vocals for under a pseudonym.

Tom Hiddleston - 2016

Tom Hiddleston and Taylor Swift's relationship made headlines. Picture: Getty

Taylor and Tom’s relationship hit the headlines when they first stepped out together two weeks after her split from Calvin.

We’re still living for the time he was papped in an ‘I heart TS’ t-shirt on their Fourth of July celebrations, but they broke up reportedly over the fact Taylor wasn’t comfortable with the level of publicity Tom wanted their relationship to have.

Joe Alwyn - 2017

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn have been together since 2017. Picture: Getty

After four years, Taylor and Joe are still going strong since the day they met at the MET Gala in 2016 and their relationship is one of the cutest celebrity pairings we’ve ever seen.

