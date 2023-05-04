Are Taylor Swift And Matty Healy Really Dating?

Taylor Swift and Matty Healy are rumoured to be dating. Picture: Getty

By Capital FM

Fresh reports claim Taylor Swift is dating The 1975 frontman Matty Healy, but have they dated before and has Tay really moved on from Joe Alwyn?

Taylor Swift and Matty Healy are rumoured to be dating according to gossip account Deux Moi, the site celebs have previously branded ‘the bible’, whose sources claim the musicians have been dating for ‘a few weeks’.

The ‘Lavender Haze’ songstress’ close friend Jack Antonoff reportedly ‘set it up’ between the singers.

Taylor and Matty have been fans of one another for years; she even made a surprise appearance at his concert in London earlier this year where she posed for a photo backstage with his mum, Loose Women star Denise Welch.

But are Taylor and Matty really dating following her split from Joe Alwyn, have they dated before and how do they know each other? Here's what we know so far.

Taylor Swift attends Grammy Awards

Taylor Swift is in the midst of The Eras Tour. Picture: Getty

Are Taylor Swift and Matty Healy actually dating?

According to showbiz insiders, Taylor and Matty have been dating for a few weeks. On Deux Moi’s Instagram they said: “I heard this information a couple weeks ago, I briefly brought it up on the podcast episode, I didn’t believe it.”

The celeb insider went on: “Cut to last weekend and this person said I was allowed to tell you guys, they are a celebrity in their own right, so this comes from another celebrity. [They] messaged me last weekend and said, ‘I have to tell you I just heard that Tay Swift is dating the lead singer of The 1975. Antonoff set it up'.”

Deux Moi went on to share a few more tip-offs they’d received about the new couple in recent days, claiming Taylor and Matty have been dating for at least two weeks.

Matty Healy is The 1975 frontman. Picture: Getty

Have Taylor Swift and Matty Healy dated before?

The couple first met nearly 10 years ago and were briefly linked at the time but Matty denied there was anything romantic between them.

He said on Australian radio show 2Day FM: “It's fake. It's all bloody fake. It's a farce! Yeah, we met each other, we exchanged numbers in the same way that a lot of people in this kind of world do and we spoke occasionally.

“And she's the biggest pop star in the world and I'm in Australia. There's no like, relationship or anything happening. It's just funny how people really, really buy into that.”

Have Taylor Swift and Matty Healy worked together?

In 2022, an old photo showing Taylor in the band's tour t-shirt resurfaced when someone from the band's record label tweeted it alongside the caption: "October soon come," a move which sparked rumours of a collaboration between the stars as it was weeks before her album's release date.

Matty later revealed he and the band "‘worked a bit on ‘Midnights’" but their additions were on a version that wasn’t released.

He said during a Q&A: “It was for reasons that are not to be criticised. Taylor's amazing.”

Fast forward to January 2023 and the artists showed their respect for one another when Taylor made a surprise appearance at The 1975’s concert at The O2, London where she performed an acoustic performance of her single ‘Anti-Hero’.

