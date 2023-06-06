Taylor Swift And Matty Healy Split After A Month Of Dating

Taylor Swift and Matty Healy have split. Picture: Getty

Listen to this article Loading audio...

By Capital FM

Taylor Swift and Matty Healy have broken up after just a few weeks of dating.

Taylor Swift is believed to be single again after being with The 1975 frontman Matty Healy since the end of April.

TMZ reported the news on Monday that the musicians have split, although the reason is not known.

The couple had a whirlwind relationship the past few weeks, beginning their relationship a couple of months after Taylor split from her boyfriend of six years Joe Alwyn.

Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Is A Celebrity Hot-Spot: All The Famous Faces Seen At Her Shows

In May Matty was spotted cheering Taylor on at all three of her Nashville concerts on The Eras Tour and they were seemingly inseparable when they weren’t on their respective stages.

Lewis Capaldi weighs in on the Taylor Swift : Matty Healy drama

Taylor Swift and Matty Healy have called it quits. Picture: Getty

Matty Healy stopped kissing random people in the crowd of his shows while dating Taylor Swift. Picture: Getty

The pair were spotted on dates on multiple occasions, including double dates with their mutual friends, and they were even seen heading to a recording studio.

Things even looked like they were getting series when Matty was seen hanging out with Taylor’s dad during her concert in Philadelphia.

It’s likely Taylor and Matty decided to remain friends, seeing as that’s how they started their relationship in the first place in 2014.

They fuelled dating rumours a whole nine years ago when Taylor was seen at one of his band’s shows but the speculation died down pretty quickly.

Taylor Swift is in the midst of The Eras Tour. Picture: Getty

It’s not known when exactly they called it quits this month, but there may have been a clue at The 1975’s concert in Denmark this weekend.

Matty has a history of kissing random people in the crowd at his concerts, something he said he’d stop doing back in January at the concert Taylor was attending.

But this weekend he kissed a security guard at the side of the stage.

If that doesn’t say he’s single then we don’t know what does.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital