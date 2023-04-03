Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Is A Celebrity Hot-Spot: All The Famous Faces Seen At Her Shows

All of the celebs attending Taylor Swift's tour. Picture: Getty

By Savannah Roberts

All of the celebrities that have attended Taylor Swift's Eras Tour; Selena Gomez, HAIM, Shania Twain and many more...

Taylor Swift is wowing audiences night after night on The Eras Tour, and it turns out that she has very many famous fans!

Not only is she breaking records as she fills stadiums all over the US but she's attracting multiple A-listers – everybody wants to see Taylor sing her 44-song, 3 hours set (why wouldn't you?).

From the pop powerhouse's adorable mid-concert moment with Selena Gomez's sister to the holy trinity of famous Emmas – here are all the celebrities that have attended Taylor's tour so far...

Taylor's tour is bringing a famous crowd... Picture: Getty

Selena Gomez and her little sister Gracie dress as Taylor Swift

It's no secret that Swifties like to dress on theme when attending a Taylor show – and Selena Gomez is no different!

The 'Lose You To Love Me' singer showed up in support of her best pal and watched an Arlington, Texas concert on April 1, and she brought her little sister Gracie along!

Both paid homage to the woman of the moment, Selena wore a 'folklore' cardigan paired with Taylor's iconic braided buns, and Gracie channelled 'Speak Now' with that unforgettable purple dress!

Of course, Selena had to give Taylor a shoutout on Instagram after yet another jaw-dropping performance, she wrote: "Thank you bestie for having me and my sissy transport into your mystical, euphoric and special world. Proud to know you! love you forever and always."

LA CARA DE ORGULLO DE SELENA MIENTRAS VE A TAYLOR 😭🥹🥹 pic.twitter.com/wc5kL0iDJP — La Tia Puercaylor (@LaPuercaylor) April 2, 2023

Laura Dern

Laura Dern attended the opening night of Taylor's tour in Glendale, Arizona on March 17 – what a night to witness!

It's well known that the actor and pop sensation are good friends, and who can forget their scene together in the intro for the 'Bejewelled' music video?

Laura shared a snap of her arm-in-arm with Taylor after the show and it was obvious that was pretty proud of her pal! She wrote: "Celebrating our amazing buddy’s first show of tour. Extraordinary. Found family. #ErasTour"

Shania Twain

Country royalty and one of Taylor's very own idols, Miss Shania Twain, swung by The Eras Tour – no big deal!

The music legend posted to her Story showing off some moves to the smash-hit 'Blank Space' and captioned the video "What a show” – we couldn't agree more Shania!

Shania Twain attended "The Eras Tour" last night! pic.twitter.com/2TjARizEaG — Taylor Swift News 🕰️ (@TSwiftWorldNews) March 26, 2023

Emma Watson, Stone & Roberts

The internet went into a tailspin when not one, not two, but three famous Emmas rocked up to Taylor's tour.

First came Emma Stone who had the pleasure of seeing the very first night of The Eras Tour, then Emma Roberts went viral for shooting a video as she danced along to 'Style'.

The holy trinity of Emmas was completed when none other than Emma Watson was spotted enjoying her Swiftie-self at night number one in Las Vegas!

HERE IS EMMA STONE AT A TAYLOR SWIFT CONCERT pic.twitter.com/Dsyp93qMtZ — Caitlin 🪬 (@hitmypeakatVII) March 18, 2023

🚨| Emma Roberts dancing to “Style” by Taylor Swift at ‘The Eras Tour’! #TSTheErasTour



pic.twitter.com/HWcO7lpRrj — The Eras Tour (@tswifterastour) March 25, 2023

Emma Watson watching Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour in Las Vegas, Nevada. pic.twitter.com/9rLfAwUVtW — Pop Base (@pojbase) March 25, 2023

HAIM

Speaking of Emma Watson, she was seen partying away with none other than HAIM at the Las Vegas concert.

Of course, fans will be seeing them again as they take to the stage as Taylor's support act from July 22 for the final nine shows of the tour.

📹 | Emma Watson, Este Haim and Claire Winter all attended Taylor Swift’s #TSTheErasTour of night 1 Las Vegas

pic.twitter.com/hWKvYo1Wiv — Taylor Swift News (@TSwiftNZ) March 25, 2023

Ellen Pompeo

Ellen Pompeo, who plays Taylor's favourite Grey's Anatomy character Meredith Grey, brought her daughter to a Las Vegas performance!

She posted to her Instagram Stories throughout the night and it looked like the cutest mother-daughter date ever!

📲| Ellen Pompeo and her family attended The Eras Tour in Vegas last night! pic.twitter.com/vAF4AKCpFJ — Taylor Swift Updates 🏟️ (@swifferupdates) March 25, 2023

