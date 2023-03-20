Taylor Swift Broke A 36-Year-Old Record With The Opening Night Of The Eras Tour

20 March 2023, 15:01

Taylor has broken another record...
Taylor has broken another record... Picture: Getty

Taylor Swift broke a long-standing record on the opening night of her Eras Tour and we're not surprised!

Once again, Taylor Swift is undeniably the woman of the moment! The highly-anticipated opening night of The Eras Tour took place on March 18 and the once-in-a-lifetime concert has already broken a record.

The 33-year-old pop sensation took the stage for the first time since her Reputation World Tour in 2018, and celebrated every single one of her 10 albums to an adoring audience of 69,000.

The opening night in Glendale, Arizona – which has temporarily, but aptly, changed its name to Swift City – has broken the record for the most attended female concert in US history!

Taylor performed to more than 69,000 people
Taylor performed to more than 69,000 people. Picture: Getty

Until now, Madonna had held this title for a whopping 36 years due to her milestone concert at Los Angeles' Anaheim Stadium in 1987 where she performed to 63,000 people.

Madonna broke the record during her second-ever world tour, the Who's That Girl World Tour, which supported her third album 'True Blue', featuring iconic tracks such as 'Papa Don't Preach' and 'Open Your Heart'.

Taylor's concert is a 44-song set divided into 10 sections, one for each era, and lasts three hours and 15 minutes. An Eras Tour show can be up to five hours long including the support acts – wow.

Madonna held the record for 36 years since 1987
Madonna held the record for 36 years since 1987. Picture: Getty
Taylor opened her tour in Arizona, US
Taylor opened her tour in Arizona, US. Picture: Getty

After the news of the 'Midnights' singer's latest broken record started to circulate online, fans' words of praise for Taylor came flooding in.

One fan tweeted: "The music industry for a reason."

"She had more people than the super bowl," one Twitter user added, and another posted: "Queens breaking queens record."

