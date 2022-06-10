Is Taylor Swift Going On Tour In 2023?

Could Taylor Swift be touring sooner than we thought? Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Savannah Roberts

Could Taylor Swift be going on tour in 2023? Here is everything we know so far about the pop star's next stint on the road.

Rumours have been swirling on the Twittersphere that Taylor Swift could be gearing up for another tour...

The pop powerhouse is no stranger to life on the road, with an impressive five tours to her name already, with her most successful slew of concerts being the record-breaking Reputation World Tour.

The 2018 tour became the third highest-grossing female concert tour of all time – but when will Taylor make her highly-awaited return to performing?

Here's everything we know so far...

Taylor Swift fans think she could be touring again in 2023. Picture: Alamy

Will Taylor Swift go on tour in 2023?

Fans were sent reeling when a reporter took to Twitter to share a theory that Taylor Swift could be going on tour as soon as 2023!

Megan Willgoos posted a tweet on June 8 claiming that "@taylorswift13 is allegedly rescheduling her tour for next year!!!".

The reporter shared a screenshot of a message that claimed that Taylor's rumoured tour had interfered with a previous event scheduled for Atlanta Football Stadium.

From the messages, Megan deduced that the pop star must be rescheduling her previously cancelled tour dates, she wrote: "Of course I need to break the most important news."

Swifties were, of course, excited by the theory, however many users were quick to challenge the rumour in the comments.

Of course I need to break the most important news. #InsideScoop @taylorswift13 is allegedly rescheduling her tour for next year!!! 🤩💖 pic.twitter.com/DnzCbKQiT3 — Megan Willgoos (@MeganWGME) June 8, 2022

Taylor Swift's Lover era was cut short before she could tour. Picture: Alamy

What happened to Taylor Swift's Lover tour? When was Taylor last on tour?

Taylor Swift was last on the road in 2018 when she completed a whopping 53 shows for Reputation World Tour, which accumulated an eye-watering £278 million.

The 'All Too Well' songstress was set to embark on Lover Fest in 2020 to coincide with the release of her seventh studio album, however, it was subsequently axed due to COVID-19.

She announced the festival-themed tour in late-2019, she wrote: "The Lover album is open fields, sunsets, + SUMMER. I want to perform it in a way that feels authentic. I want to go to some places I haven’t been and play festivals. Where we didn’t have festivals, we made some."

Taylor Swift broke records with her Reputation World Tour back in 2018. Picture: Getty

Since her 'Lover' era, the 32-year-old has been very busy having released 'Folklore' and 'Evermore' in 2020 as well re-recordings 'Fearless (Taylor's Version)' and 'Red (Taylor's Version)' the following year.

Therefore it's likely that if the musician announces another tour, it will be to celebrate her last five projects since she was last performing – what a setlist that would be!

Bookmark this page as we'll keep it up to date with the latest on Taylor Swift's plans to return to the touring lifestyle...

