Who Is Taylor Swift’s ‘Midnight Rain’ About & Who Is The Mysterious Voice Singing?

21 October 2022, 10:25

Taylor Swift's 'Midnight Rain' is all fans can talk about
Taylor Swift's 'Midnight Rain' is all fans can talk about
Taylor Swift’s ‘Midnights’ album has left us all in awe and fans have so many questions about track six, ‘Midnight Rain’.

Taylor Swift day is finally here as we’ve all been treated to Tay’s tenth studio album, ‘Midnights’, and one track in particular that fans can’t get enough of is ‘Midnight Rain’.

‘Midnight Rain’ is track six of the 13 tunes she shared on the hotly-anticipated album - oh, and let’s not forget the additional seven tracks she surprised us with ‘from the vault’ for her ‘3AM Edition’ of the album.

Taylor Swift’s ‘Labyrinth’ Lyrics Decoded As She Sings About Falling In Love Fast

Inside Taylor Swift’s ‘Midnights’ Songwriting Credits From William Bowery To Jack Antanoff

But what is it about ‘Midnight Rain’ fans can’t stop talking about?

From the mysterious voice singing in the track to the mystery lover Taylor sings about in her lyrics; one thing is abundantly clear - we all have so many questions about track six!

Let’s gather all of the clues…

Taylor Swift's fans can't get enough of 'Midnight Rain'
Taylor Swift's fans can't get enough of 'Midnight Rain'

Who is the mysterious voice singing in Taylor Swift’s ‘Midnight Rain’?

‘Midnight Rain’ features a particularly low voice that features at the start of the song and returns at every chorus.

Of course, it didn’t take Swifties long to question who the mysterious voice belonged to, with many wondering if it was still her voice but with added effects.

After many rushed to Twitter to question who it could be, a source close to Tay herself confirmed to Uproxx that it still is the songstress.

“That is Taylor’s voice pitched down on Midnight Rain,” they explained.

Fans have wondered who the mysterious voice is on 'Midnight Rain'
Fans have wondered who the mysterious voice is on 'Midnight Rain'
Taylor Swift's new album 'Midnights' dropped on October 21
Taylor Swift's new album 'Midnights' dropped on October 21

Who is Taylor Swift’s ‘Midnight Rain’ about?

Another question on Swifties’ lips is who her lover in ‘Midnight Rain’ is.

In the track, Taylor doesn’t just sing about heartbreak in another reflective track, she is, in fact, the one doing the heartbreaking this time.

The lyrics hint at a relationship pre-fame, where she appears to have chosen her career over that particular romance as she sings:

"Rain/He wanted it comfortable/ I wanted that pain/ He wanted a bride/I was making my own name/Chasing that fame/He stayed the same/All of me changed/Like midnight.”

As she leads into the first verse, Taylor goes on to speak of her hometown, seemingly painting a picture of her life before becoming the superstar phenomenon that she is today.

She describes her hometown as a "wasteland" that was full of "pageant queens and big pretenders," ending it with the highly quotable line, "I broke his heart 'cause he was nice."

Taylor continues to sing of "the life I gave away," hinting at her pre-fame life.

Swifties are yet to uncover who the mystery hometown boy could be, but, of course, they’re already on Twitter trying to do the digging, and tbh if anyone can uncover it, it’s them!

