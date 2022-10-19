Inside Taylor Swift’s ‘Midnights’ Songwriting Credits From William Bowery To Jack Antanoff

Taylor Swift has eight other people listed on her 'Midnights' songwriting credits. Picture: Getty/Taylor Swift/Instagram

By Hayley Habbouchi

Taylor Swift’s new album ‘Midnights’ features songwriting credits from none other than William Bowery, Lana Del Rey, Zoë Kravitz as well as frequent collaborator Jack Antanoff.

Taylor Swift’s hugely-anticipated tenth studio album ‘Midnights’ is all Swifties can talk about as she gears up to drop her brand-new album this week, and she’s now shared the songwriters featured on her new project, giving us a glimpse of what we can expect from her new era.

It’s only been a few days since Taylor treated us to her ‘Midnights Manifest’ rollout for her new singles, album, music videos and TV appearances, so it’s a lot of information to take in!

To add another tab to keep open in our brains, the songwriting credits on ‘Midnights’ has given fans an insight into the lyrical geniuses behind the album, which will drop on October 21.

Some expected names have been included in the songwriting credits, of course, like frequent collaborator Jack Antanoff who has famously co-written some of Tay’s biggest hits such as ‘Out of the Woods’, ‘Lover’ and ‘Look What You Made Me Do’.

And there’s also an appearance from William Bowery, which fans know all too well is the secret pseudonym for her boyfriend Joe Alwyn, who has formerly co-written tracks on ‘Folklore’ and ‘Evermore’.

As we get ready for a jam-packed week full of Taylor releases and surprises from the superstar, here’s a look at more detail on her ‘Midnights’ songwriting credits…

Taylor Swift has enlisted eight other people to help co-write her songs on 'Midnights'. Picture: Getty

Joe Alwyn co-wrote 'Sweet Nothing' with Taylor Swift on 'Midnights' under the pseudonym William Bowery. Picture: Getty

Taylor Swift’s ‘Midnights’ songwriting credits

Nine songwriters are said to be credited on Taylor’s forthcoming album ‘Midnights’ - including herself, of course.

Of the 13 tracks that have already been announced, Tay appears to have only written one song completely by herself; ‘Vigilante Sh**’.

Meanwhile, Jack Antanoff generously appears on 11 of the album’s songwriting credits.

William Bowery, who fans discovered a few years ago was the secret pseudonym for Joe Alwyn, appears on one track on ‘Midnights’, as he and Taylor co-wrote ‘Sweet Nothing’ together.

‘Snow On The Beach’, which was previously a confirmed collaboration between Tay and Lana Del Rey, obviously has songwriting credits from the ‘Summertime Sadness’ songstress herself.

Some unexpected names have appeared on Tay’s songwriting credits, however, including actress Zoë Kravitz, who has co-written ‘Lavender Haze’ and ‘Karma’.

Songwriter and music producer Jahaan Sweet, who has most famously worked with some huge rap stars such as Drake and Travis Scott, is also listed on her album’s credits on the same songs as Zoë.

Taylor Swift has 13 confirmed songs on her 'Midnights' tracklist. Picture: Taylor Swift/Instagram

Zoë Kravitz co-wrote two tracks on Taylor Swift's album 'Midnights'. Picture: Alamy

Here’s a full list of the songs and songwriters on ‘Midnights’:

1. ‘Lavender Haze’

(Taylor Swift, Jack Antanoff, Zoë Kravitz, Mark A Spears, Jahaan Sweet & Sam Dew)

2. ‘Maroon'

(Taylor Swift & Jack Antanoff)

3. ‘Anti-Hero'

(Taylor Swift & Jack Antanoff)

4. ‘Snow On The Beach’ featuring Lana Del Rey

(Taylor Swift, Jack Antanoff & Lana Del Rey)

5. ‘You’re On Your Own, Kid’

(Taylor Swift & Jack Antanoff)

6. ‘Midnight Rain'

(Taylor Swift & Jack Antanoff)

7. ‘Question...?'

(Taylor Swift & Jack Antanoff)

8. ‘Vigilante S**t'

(Taylor Swift)

9. ‘Bejeweled'

(Taylor Swift & Jack Antanoff)

10. ‘Labyrinth’

(Taylor Swift & Jack Antanoff)

11. ‘Karma’

(Taylor Swift, Jack Antanoff, Zoë Kravitz, Mark A Spears, Keanu Torres & Jahaan Sweet)

12. ‘Sweet Nothing’

(Taylor Swift & William Bowery)

13. ‘Mastermind'

(Taylor Swift & Jack Antanoff)

