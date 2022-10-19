Inside Taylor Swift’s ‘Midnights’ Songwriting Credits From William Bowery To Jack Antanoff

19 October 2022, 12:52

Taylor Swift has eight other people listed on her 'Midnights' songwriting credits
Taylor Swift has eight other people listed on her 'Midnights' songwriting credits. Picture: Getty/Taylor Swift/Instagram

By Hayley Habbouchi

Taylor Swift’s new album ‘Midnights’ features songwriting credits from none other than William Bowery, Lana Del Rey, Zoë Kravitz as well as frequent collaborator Jack Antanoff.

Taylor Swift’s hugely-anticipated tenth studio album ‘Midnights’ is all Swifties can talk about as she gears up to drop her brand-new album this week, and she’s now shared the songwriters featured on her new project, giving us a glimpse of what we can expect from her new era.

It’s only been a few days since Taylor treated us to her ‘Midnights Manifest’ rollout for her new singles, album, music videos and TV appearances, so it’s a lot of information to take in!

To add another tab to keep open in our brains, the songwriting credits on ‘Midnights’ has given fans an insight into the lyrical geniuses behind the album, which will drop on October 21.

Taylor Swift Confirms UK Tour With 'Midnights' Pre-Sale

Some expected names have been included in the songwriting credits, of course, like frequent collaborator Jack Antanoff who has famously co-written some of Tay’s biggest hits such as ‘Out of the Woods’, ‘Lover’ and ‘Look What You Made Me Do’.

And there’s also an appearance from William Bowery, which fans know all too well is the secret pseudonym for her boyfriend Joe Alwyn, who has formerly co-written tracks on ‘Folklore’ and ‘Evermore’.

As we get ready for a jam-packed week full of Taylor releases and surprises from the superstar, here’s a look at more detail on her ‘Midnights’ songwriting credits…

Taylor Swift has enlisted eight other people to help co-write her songs on 'Midnights'
Taylor Swift has enlisted eight other people to help co-write her songs on 'Midnights'. Picture: Getty
Joe Alwyn co-wrote 'Sweet Nothing' with Taylor Swift on 'Midnights' under the pseudonym William Bowery
Joe Alwyn co-wrote 'Sweet Nothing' with Taylor Swift on 'Midnights' under the pseudonym William Bowery. Picture: Getty

Taylor Swift’s ‘Midnights’ songwriting credits

Nine songwriters are said to be credited on Taylor’s forthcoming album ‘Midnights’ - including herself, of course.

Of the 13 tracks that have already been announced, Tay appears to have only written one song completely by herself; ‘Vigilante Sh**’.

Meanwhile, Jack Antanoff generously appears on 11 of the album’s songwriting credits.

William Bowery, who fans discovered a few years ago was the secret pseudonym for Joe Alwyn, appears on one track on ‘Midnights’, as he and Taylor co-wrote ‘Sweet Nothing’ together.

‘Snow On The Beach’, which was previously a confirmed collaboration between Tay and Lana Del Rey, obviously has songwriting credits from the ‘Summertime Sadness’ songstress herself.

Some unexpected names have appeared on Tay’s songwriting credits, however, including actress Zoë Kravitz, who has co-written ‘Lavender Haze’ and ‘Karma’.

Songwriter and music producer Jahaan Sweet, who has most famously worked with some huge rap stars such as Drake and Travis Scott, is also listed on her album’s credits on the same songs as Zoë.

Taylor Swift has 13 confirmed songs on her 'Midnights' tracklist
Taylor Swift has 13 confirmed songs on her 'Midnights' tracklist. Picture: Taylor Swift/Instagram
Zoë Kravitz co-wrote two tracks on Taylor Swift's album 'Midnights'
Zoë Kravitz co-wrote two tracks on Taylor Swift's album 'Midnights'. Picture: Alamy

Here’s a full list of the songs and songwriters on ‘Midnights’:

1. ‘Lavender Haze’

(Taylor Swift, Jack Antanoff, Zoë Kravitz, Mark A Spears, Jahaan Sweet & Sam Dew)

2. ‘Maroon'

(Taylor Swift & Jack Antanoff)

3. ‘Anti-Hero'

(Taylor Swift & Jack Antanoff)

4. ‘Snow On The Beach’ featuring Lana Del Rey

(Taylor Swift, Jack Antanoff & Lana Del Rey)

5. ‘You’re On Your Own, Kid’

(Taylor Swift & Jack Antanoff)

6. ‘Midnight Rain'

(Taylor Swift & Jack Antanoff)

7. ‘Question...?'

(Taylor Swift & Jack Antanoff)

8. ‘Vigilante S**t'

(Taylor Swift)

9. ‘Bejeweled'

(Taylor Swift & Jack Antanoff)

10. ‘Labyrinth’

(Taylor Swift & Jack Antanoff)

11. ‘Karma’

(Taylor Swift, Jack Antanoff, Zoë Kravitz, Mark A Spears, Keanu Torres & Jahaan Sweet)

12. ‘Sweet Nothing’

(Taylor Swift & William Bowery)

13. ‘Mastermind'

(Taylor Swift & Jack Antanoff)

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Niall Horan and Lewis Capaldi have teased a release of their song covers

Will Niall Horan And Lewis Capaldi Release Official Versions Of Their Busking Covers?

Everyone's raving about Olivia Wilde's salad dressing recipe online

Olivia Wilde Drops Hint About Famous Salad Dressing Recipe That Broke The Internet

What did Selena and Hailey talk about?

What Were Selena Gomez & Hailey Bieber Talking About At The Gala?

Maya Jama seemingly responded to Ekin-Su's claims about being offered to host Love Island

Maya Jama Appears To Respond To Ekin-Su’s Claims She Was 'Offered Love Island Hosting Role First'

Louis Tomlinson has officially removed One Direction from his bio on socials

Louis Tomlinson Has Officially Removed One Direction From His Bio & It’s The End Of An Era

Rihanna's New Album Is On The Way

Rihanna New Album 2022: Release Date, Songs And Everything We Know About New Music

Rihanna

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Elton & Harry could collab?

WATCH: Elton John On Collaborating With Harry Styles

Exclusive
Leah Williamson joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Leah Williamson Reveals Her Conversation With Prince William At The Women's EURO final

Exclusive
What's going on with Luca and Gemma?

Luca Bish And Gemma Owen Are 'Over' Love Island According To Castmates

Love Island

Exclusive
Coco Lodge joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Love Island's Coco Lodge Reveals How The Islanders Secretly Communicate

Sam Ryder smash Capital's Finish The Lyric challenge

Sam Ryder Smashes Capital's 'Finish The Lyric' Challenge: From 'Good 4 U' To 'Space Man'

Exclusive
Antigoni & Charlie join Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Love Island's Antigoni Almost Dated Roman Kemp!?

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Matthew Tyler Vorce
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour

Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star