Taylor Swift Shows She's Lana Del Rey's Biggest Fan As She Talks About 'Snow On The Beach'

12 October 2022, 12:58 | Updated: 12 October 2022, 14:42

Taylor Swift has told us more about her Lana Del Rey collab...
Taylor Swift has told us more about her Lana Del Rey collab... Picture: Taylor Swift/Instagram

By Savannah Roberts

Taylor Swift has unveiled more information about 'Snow On The Beach', calling Lana Del Rey “one of the best musical artists ever".

Taylor Swift has finally dished on her upcoming collaboration with none other than Lana Del Rey, and it's safe to say that the two icons are very big fans of one another!

Last week, the singer-songwriter sent the internet into a tailspin when she announced the sole feature on 'Midnights', the 'Summertime Sadness' musician has joined forces with Taylor on track four.

In the lead-up to her tenth studio album – which drops on October 21 – the 'All Too Well' songstress has been drip-feeding us coveted information about the tracks that explore "13 sleepless nights" from her life.

In her latest 'Behind The Song' video, she spoke all about 'Snow On The Beach' and what it was like working with Lana – we're already counting down the days until we get to hear this tune!

Taylor Swift revealed all in a 'Behind The Song' video
Taylor Swift revealed all in a 'Behind The Song' video. Picture: Getty
Taylor Swift and Lana Del Rey have collaborated on a 'Midnights' track
Taylor Swift and Lana Del Rey have collaborated on a 'Midnights' track. Picture: Getty

She started off the Instagram video by introducing the track: " I can’t get through that sentence without grinning because I’m such a big fan of Lana Del Rey."

Later on, in the clip she showered the 'Video Game' musician with adoration, saying: “Lana Del Rey, in my opinion, is one of the best musical artists ever, and the fact that I get to exist at the same time as her is an honour and a privilege."

Taylor continued: "And the fact that she would be so generous as to collaborate with us on this song is something I’m gonna be grateful for – for life!"

"Absolutely love her," an over-joyed Swift said.

The pop icon introduced the moody-sounding song, revealing that it's “about falling in love with someone at the same time as they’re falling in love with you."

Taylor Swift, Lana Del Rey and Jack Antonoff worked together on 'Snow On The Beach'
Taylor Swift, Lana Del Rey and Jack Antonoff worked together on 'Snow On The Beach'. Picture: Instagram
Lana Del Rey is the only featured artist on 'Midnights'
Lana Del Rey is the only featured artist on 'Midnights'. Picture: Taylor Swift/Instagram

In true Taylor fashion, she eloquently described the track: "Sort of in this sort of cataclysmic, fated moment where you realise someone feels exactly the same way that you feel."

We're hooked already!

The 32-year-old explained the meaning behind the track title: "'Wait, is this real? Is this a dream?’… Kind of like it would be if you were to see snow falling on a beach.”

The video is the latest in a series of 'Behind The Song' segments Taylor has been releasing as the 'Midnights' release date approaches, so far we've been treated to videos about track one, 'Lavendar Haze', and track three, 'Anti-Hero' – so just 10 more to go!

