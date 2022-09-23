Every Song Taylor Swift Has Unveiled During 'Midnights Mayhem With Me'

23 September 2022, 17:29

Taylor has started revealing the tracklist
Taylor has started revealing the tracklist. Picture: Taylor Swift/Instagram

By Savannah Roberts

Taylor Swift is unveiling her 'Midnights' song titles one at a time, here are all the track names we know so far...

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Taylor Swift has been on everyone's minds since she announced that she bas a brand-new album on the way, 'Midnights'!

Of course, forever the Easter egg queen, the 32-year-old didn't give us all the information upfront, she's even been keeping the tracklist top secret – until now!

Taylor Swift Unveils The Three 'Secret Genres' She Uses To Write Songs

Taylor revealed the first title from her tenth studio album earlier this week via a very inventive (and out-of-character) game that she dubbed: 'Midnights Mayhem With Me'.

The pop icon has us all on the edge of our seats as she slowly but surely unveils her 'Midnights' tracklist one by one – here's everything we know...

Taylor Swift is revealing 'Midnights' songs one at a time
Taylor Swift is revealing 'Midnights' songs one at a time. Picture: Getty

The 'All Too Well' songstress uploaded her first 'Mayhem' video to TikTok and Instagram on September 21, explaining the rules to her fun new social media segment.

She introduced the idea: "I know that I have a habit of dropping cryptic clues and Easter eggs when giving you information about my music, and I’m not here to deny that. But I am here to defy that."

Taylor uses a bingo roller machine (what else?) filled with numbered ping pong balls that correspond to all 13 tracks on TS10.

The singer-songwriter said: "I’m going to be using this technologically advanced device to help me allow fate to decide exactly what track titles I’m going to be announcing, and in what order."

Taylor has been hosting 'Midnights Mayhem With Me' on TikTok
Taylor has been hosting 'Midnights Mayhem With Me' on TikTok. Picture: Taylor Swift/TikTok
Taylor's 'Midnights' is coming out on October 21
Taylor's 'Midnights' is coming out on October 21. Picture: Taylor Swift/Instagram

In true Taylor fashion, the first song to be revealed was number 13, which is called 'Mastermind'. The next night she uncovered track 8, which is intriguingly called 'Vigilante S**t'.

From here on out, Swift will be bringing a new episode of 'Midnights Mayhem With Me' every night and in turn, we'll be given another new shiny song name, meaning that we will get the last piece of the puzzle on October 3.

We have a sneaking suspicion that she'll announce something else on the final day too...

We can't wait to know more!

Taylor Swift's full 'Midnights' tracklist:

  1. Track One
  2. Track Two
  3. Track Three
  4. Track Four
  5. Track Five
  6. Track Six
  7. Track Seven
  8. Vigilante S**t
  9. Track Nine
  10. Track Ten
  11. Track Eleven
  12. Track Twelve
  13. Mastermind

Bookmark this page as we'll keep it up to date with all the latest news on the 'Midnights' tracklist!

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Kylie Jenner fans are convinced they've uncovered her son's name after changing it from Wolf Webster

What Is Kylie Jenner's Son's Name? What We Know About Her New Baby Name

Is Emily in Paris renewed for a third season?

Emily In Paris Season 3: Release Date, Cast & All The BTS Pictures

TV & Film

What's Harry Styles accent in Don't Worry Darling?

What Is Harry Styles' Accent Meant To Be In Don't Worry Darling?

Fans have been enjoying their first trip to see After Ever Happy

After Ever Happy Fan Reactions Are Taking Over The Internet

Here's what time After Ever Happy will be released on Amazon Prime in the UK

How To Watch After Ever Happy In The UK

Adam Levine is set to reunite with Maroon 5 for a charity concert

Adam Levine Set To Perform With Maroon 5 For First Time Amid Cheating Allegations

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Elton & Harry could collab?

WATCH: Elton John On Collaborating With Harry Styles

Exclusive
Leah Williamson joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Leah Williamson Reveals Her Conversation With Prince William At The Women's EURO final

Exclusive
What's going on with Luca and Gemma?

Luca Bish And Gemma Owen Are 'Over' Love Island According To Castmates

Love Island

Exclusive
Coco Lodge joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Love Island's Coco Lodge Reveals How The Islanders Secretly Communicate

Sam Ryder smash Capital's Finish The Lyric challenge

Sam Ryder Smashes Capital's 'Finish The Lyric' Challenge: From 'Good 4 U' To 'Space Man'

Exclusive
Antigoni & Charlie join Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Love Island's Antigoni Almost Dated Roman Kemp!?

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends Revealed Including Brandon ‘Q’ Adams
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour

Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star