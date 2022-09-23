Every Song Taylor Swift Has Unveiled During 'Midnights Mayhem With Me'

Taylor has started revealing the tracklist. Picture: Taylor Swift/Instagram

By Savannah Roberts

Taylor Swift is unveiling her 'Midnights' song titles one at a time, here are all the track names we know so far...

Taylor Swift has been on everyone's minds since she announced that she bas a brand-new album on the way, 'Midnights'!

Of course, forever the Easter egg queen, the 32-year-old didn't give us all the information upfront, she's even been keeping the tracklist top secret – until now!

Taylor revealed the first title from her tenth studio album earlier this week via a very inventive (and out-of-character) game that she dubbed: 'Midnights Mayhem With Me'.

The pop icon has us all on the edge of our seats as she slowly but surely unveils her 'Midnights' tracklist one by one – here's everything we know...

Taylor Swift is revealing 'Midnights' songs one at a time. Picture: Getty

The 'All Too Well' songstress uploaded her first 'Mayhem' video to TikTok and Instagram on September 21, explaining the rules to her fun new social media segment.

She introduced the idea: "I know that I have a habit of dropping cryptic clues and Easter eggs when giving you information about my music, and I’m not here to deny that. But I am here to defy that."

Taylor uses a bingo roller machine (what else?) filled with numbered ping pong balls that correspond to all 13 tracks on TS10.

The singer-songwriter said: "I’m going to be using this technologically advanced device to help me allow fate to decide exactly what track titles I’m going to be announcing, and in what order."

Taylor has been hosting 'Midnights Mayhem With Me' on TikTok. Picture: Taylor Swift/TikTok

Taylor's 'Midnights' is coming out on October 21. Picture: Taylor Swift/Instagram

In true Taylor fashion, the first song to be revealed was number 13, which is called 'Mastermind'. The next night she uncovered track 8, which is intriguingly called 'Vigilante S**t'.

From here on out, Swift will be bringing a new episode of 'Midnights Mayhem With Me' every night and in turn, we'll be given another new shiny song name, meaning that we will get the last piece of the puzzle on October 3.

We have a sneaking suspicion that she'll announce something else on the final day too...

We can't wait to know more!

Taylor Swift's full 'Midnights' tracklist:

