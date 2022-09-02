Taylor Swift’s ‘Midnights’ Album Collaborations: All The Theories So Far

There are already an array of artists rumoured to be collaborating with Taylor Swift on 'Midnights'. Picture: Getty/Taylor Swift

By Hayley Habbouchi

Taylor Swift will release her tenth studio album ‘Midnights’ next month - here’s what we know about potential collaborations on the project so far.

Taylor Swift’s ‘Midnights’ era is fast approaching as the songstress announced she’ll be releasing her tenth studio album in a matter of weeks.

Swifties have already been sharing theories about the upcoming project, from Easter eggs dropped by the superstar herself, to which artists could be featured on her new album.

Taylor described her surprise album as “a collection of music written in the middle of the night, a journey through terrors and sweet dreams. The floors we pace and the demons we face.”

The ‘Lover’ hitmaker went on to say it’s “for all of us who have tossed and turned and decided to keep the lanterns lit and go searching – hoping that just maybe, when the clock strikes twelve… we’ll meet ourselves.”

Fans have already theorised a handful of big names to be joining Tay on her ‘Midnights’ journey - but who will actually collaborate with the star on her new album?

Let’s take a look…

Who will collaborate with Taylor Swift on her new album ‘Midnights’?

It wouldn’t be a new Taylor era without a collection of theories, and when it comes to collaborations, fans have already been sharing around some huge names they think could be featured on the 13-track project.

Not much is known about the tracklist just yet, never mind who’s actually featured on the album - but that hasn’t stopped Swifties doing the math before.

Here’s a roundup of the possible ‘Midnights’ collaborations so far:

Taylor Swift is dropping her new album 'Midnights' on October 21. Picture: Taylor Swift/Instagram

The 1975 x Taylor Swift

Rumours first began swirling a few days ago that The 1975 will feature on Taylor’s new album after the band’s manager Jamie Oborne shared a photo of Tay wearing the band’s merch alongside the caption: “October soon come.”

Jamie later fuelled the rumours by liking a tweet which asked: “Jamie are u confirming a the 1975 x Taylor Swift collab [sic].”

October soon come pic.twitter.com/2TXcCJukMW — Jamie Oborne (@jamieoborne) August 30, 2022

Lorde x Taylor Swift

Some people reckon Lorde could be jumping on a track with Taylor after she signed off her latest email on her bulletin with: “L XOOOO", which fans have referenced the extra ‘O’s to mean OO:OO = midnight.

Selena Gomez x Taylor Swift

Swifties are hoping to see Taylor’s longtime BFF Selena Gomez as a feature on her new album after a photo of the besties appeared in a frame in the background of her promo picture for ‘Midnights’.

Eagle-eyed fans couldn’t help but zoom in on the pic, hoping that this meant the Sel x Tay collab we’ve all been waiting for would finally be dropping.

🚨 Selena Gomez appears on Taylor Swift's new album "Midnight" to be released on October 21 pic.twitter.com/e52CtGOiRk — jo (@fetishxsel) August 29, 2022

