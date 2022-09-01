Taylor Swift's Four Album Covers For 'Midnights' And What They Mean

Fans think they know what Taylor's new album covers mean. Picture: Getty/Taylorswift.com

By Savannah Roberts

Taylor Swift has unveiled three more special edition album covers for 'Midnights' that have fans convinced they know the genre of the upcoming project...

And just when you think it couldn't get more exciting...

Taylor Swift shocked us all when she made a surprise announcement at the MTV Video Music Awards, revealing that she's almost ready to drop her brand new album, 'Midnights'.

The tenth studio record from the songstress will be released on October 21, but the 'All Too Well' mastermind has already started promoting her vinyls!

The LPs for 'Midnights' come in four editions that boast four separate album covers - aren't we lucky!

Not only does Taylor look incredible in the new artwork, but the photoshoot gives us one of our first looks into her new era - and fans think they have picked up on some clues already.

Taylor Swift is treating us to four album covers for 'Midnights'. Picture: Getty

Taylor has unveiled her special edition album artworks. Picture: taylorswift.com

The collection will consist of four collectable album jackets; Midnights: Jade Green Edition Vinyl, the Midnights: Blood Moon Edition Viny, Midnights: Mahogany Edition Vinyl as well as the original cover we all know and love.

The new artwork has given fans a taste of the style Swift will be donning throughout the TS10 era, and everyone thinks it's 70s-inspired!

Taylor shared a video displaying the records on Instagram and wrote: "August may have slipped away but September brings 3 new special edition covers."

All three covers evoke 1970s nostalgia, but Jade Green Edition Vinyl, in particular, got Swifties theorising about the direction Taylor has gone with her latest album.

Taylor's 'Midnights' vinyl photoshoot radiated melancholy. Picture: taylorswift.com

Fans think Taylor's 'Midnights' album covers are Easter eggs. Picture: taylorswift.com

In the snap, the singer-songwriter can be seen posing in a mid-century-modern-esque room complete with a 70s synth and retro décor.

The Blood Moon vinyl cover shows Taylor using a black vintage phone in a wood-panelled room, and the Mahogany version featured a close-up of the brooding star.

Fans are convinced that by giving a nod to the era in music, Taylor is hinting to fans that the genre of the album will also draw from the decade. Swifties haven't seen an era from the musician like it before!

After announcing the project at midnight on August 29, the 'Wildest Dreams' songstress further explained the inspiration of the album, writing: "This is a collection of music written in the middle of the night, a journey through terrors and sweet dreams.

"The floors we pace and the demons we face. For all of us who have tossed and turned and decided to keep the lanterns lit and go searching — hoping that just maybe, when the clock strikes twelve ... we'll meet ourselves," she continued.

We can't wait to hear more about the mysterious 'Midnights'.

