Taylor Swift's 'Chaotic Surprise' Is A 3 AM Edition Of 'Midnights'

21 October 2022, 08:55

Taylor Swift has dropped 'Midnights (3am Edition)'
Taylor Swift has dropped 'Midnights (3am Edition)'. Picture: Taylor Swift/Instagram/Getty

By Savannah Roberts

Taylor Swift has released seven extra songs to coincide with a surprise special edition of her latest album 'Midnights'.

Of course, Taylor Swift had something else up her sleeve when releasing the hotly-anticipated 'Midnights'.

The 32-year-old's tenth studio album dropped October 21 at 5 AM (BST), and just three hours after we were treated to 13 shiny new tracks, Taylor announced seven more!

She took to Twitter to unveil her 'special very chaotic surprise', announcing bonus songs that coincide with the shock release of 'Midnights (3am Edition)'.

Taylor Swift Confirms UK Tour With 'Midnights' Pre-Sale

The 'Anti-Hero' songstress wrote: "Surprise! I think of Midnights as a complete concept album, with those 13 songs forming a full picture of the intensities of that mystifying, mad hour."

Swift continued to dish on her decision to release more music, revealing that she's penned other 'sleepless night' inspired tracks that didn't make the final cute – but we're getting them anyway!

Taylor explained the surprise drop of seven more songs
Taylor Swift shared her 'chaotic surprise' on social media
Taylor continued:"However! There were other songs we wrote on our journey to find that magic 13."

The pop icon shared a link to stream the special edition album and further explained the concept: "I'm calling them 3am tracks. Lately I’ve been loving the feeling of sharing more of our creative process with you, like we do with From The Vault tracks.

Since the singer-songwriter has begun releasing re-recordings of her previous albums, she's been breathing a new lease of life into her discography by adding songs from 'The Vault', it seems releasing extra songs isn't a habit Taylor plans on kicking any time soon!

"So it’s 3am and I’m giving them to you now," she finished the post – Taylor really is the gift that keeps on giving!

The 3 AM edition of TS10 follows on from the original 'Midnights' tracklist, adding seven inventively-named bonus tracks; 'The Great War', 'Bigger Than The Whole Sky', 'Paris', 'High Infidelity', 'Glitch', 'Would've, Could've, Should've', and 'Dear Reader' – she sure knows how to title a song!

'Midnights (3am Edition)' full tracklist:

  1. ‘Lavender Haze’
  2. 'Maroon'
  3. 'Anti-Hero'
  4. ‘Snow On The Beach’ featuring Lana Del Rey
  5. ‘You’re On Your Own, Kid’
  6. 'Midnight Rain'
  7. 'Question...?'
  8. 'Vigilante S**t'
  9. 'Bejeweled'
  10. ‘Labyrinth’
  11. ‘Karma’
  12. ‘Sweet Nothing’
  13. 'Mastermind'
  14. 'The Great War'
  15. 'Bigger Than The Whole Sky'
  16. 'Paris'
  17. 'High Infidelity'
  18. 'Glitch'
  19. 'Would've, Could've, Should've'
  20. 'Dear Reader'

