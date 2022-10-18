Taylor Swift Confirms UK Tour With 'Midnights' Pre-Sale

Taylor will be touring in the UK. Picture: Taylor Swift/Alamy

By Savannah Roberts

Taylor Swift's website has officially confirmed that the musician will be embarking upon a tour in the UK – here's everything we know.

It's official... Taylor Swift is planning an upcoming tour!

The rumour mill has been working overtime for months, with new theories cropping up every day that the 32-year-old songstress will finally be making her return to the road.

On October 17, the most concrete evidence yet sent the internet into a tailspin – when Taylor's tenth studio album 'Midnights' became available for pre-order it was confirmed that fans would then be eligible for pre-sale tour tickets.

The announcement appeared on Taylor's official UK store, causing it to crash due to the avalanche of fans flocking to the website.

The statement revealed that a tour is in the works, but did not divulge any further information, only stating that live performances from the pop icon are "forthcoming and yet to be announced".

Taylor Swift has announced that she will be touring again. Picture: Getty

The Twittersphere was teeming with TS content as screenshots of the tour confirmation did the rounds, the announcement began: "Pre-order* the new Taylor Swift album ‘Midnights’ on any format from the official UK store to get special presale code access for forthcoming and yet to be announced Taylor Swift UK show dates.

"If you have already pre-ordered via this store you are automatically eligible to receive a code for access to the pre-sale and do not need to order again," Taylor's website read.

However, details on the mysterious upcoming tour from the 'All Too Well' songstress were kept to a minimum, with fans already speculating that Taylor's live shows could still be quite far in the future.

"Pre-sale details & further information will be confirmed at a later date and will be communicated with you officially and via the email you supply at checkout, so you have plenty of warning ahead of the pre-sale launch."

Taylor Swift's website posted a statement about an upcoming tour. Picture: taylorswift.com

Taylor Swift has toured since her 'Reputation' era. Picture: Alamy

To be in the chance for the special pre-sale of Taylor's sixth tour, pre-orders of 'Midnights' must be placed before 5AM BST on 21st October.

Swifties have long been hoping for a new string of shows from the musician as she hasn't toured her music since the Reputation Tour concluded in 2018.

Since Taylor's last headline concerts, she has released a whopping five projects (six if you include the upcoming 'Midnights') – she has a lot of new material to take with her on the road!

The iconic singer-songwriter was set to embark on Lover Fest in 2020 to celebrate the release of her seventh studio album, however, it was cancelled due to COVID-19.

A new tour from Taylor is likely to be her largest to date as fans prepare themselves to hear songs from 'Lover' (2019), 'Folklore' (2020), 'Evermore' (2020), 'Fearless (Taylor's Version)' (2021), 'Red (Taylor's Version)' (2021), and 'Midnights' (2022).

