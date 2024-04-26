Selena Gomez’s Boyfriend Benny Blanco Reveals He Had A ‘Clueless’ Moment Falling In Love

26 April 2024, 12:58

Benny Blanco has opened up on his experience falling in love with Selena Gomez
Benny Blanco has opened up on his experience falling in love with Selena Gomez. Picture: Getty/Instagram: @selenagomez

By Tiasha Debray

Selena Gomez and boyfriend Benny Blanco have been dating for almost a year now and Benny has revealed his ‘a hah’ moment when he realised he had fallen in love with her.

Fans were sent into a tizzy when Selena Gomez confirmed her relationship with music producer Benny Blanco late in 2023. The pop star has faced some hard criticism from her passionate fandom over her choice of partner, however, Selena has shown time and time again just how happy she is in her new relationship.

With an album, SG3, expected to drop in the next year, Selena’s been busy in the studio, with her boyfriend, who worked with her on bangers such as 'Kill Em With Kindness', 'Same Old Love', 'Single Soon.'

It seems like reuniting in the studio was what ignited the flame between these two.

Speaking to the Wall Street Journal, Benny has opened up about his side of their public relationship.

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco went public in December 2023
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco went public in December 2023. Picture: Getty

Benny and Selena worked together in 2019 for his music video ‘I Can’t Get Enough’ and then didn’t work together again until Selena’s track ‘Single Soon,’ which dropped in August of 2023.

Speaking to the publication, Benny revealed how he didn’t realise his feelings for Selena, even though she was right in front of him.

“I was the last one to know… It’s crazy how your partner could just be sitting there the whole time, right in front of your eyes, and you don’t even notice, and then you have that Clueless moment where you’re like, Wait, I’m in love.”

The musician and apparent chef has a new book coming out called 'Open Wide: A Cookbook for Friends' and it's evident that music and food was something he and Selena share a passion for.

Selena Gomez has had to defend Benny Blanco from her passionate fans
Selena Gomez has had to defend Benny Blanco from her passionate fans. Picture: Instagram: @selenagomez

Whilst Selena only went public with Benny in December 2023, it appeared the pair had secretly been dating for at least six months prior.

Selena revealed their relationship when she had to defend Benny from trolls online. One fan wrote: “If you can’t handle the hate then stop posting pictures of your boyfriend lol – it should be special between you two only. don’t be mad at your fans. they love you"

To which she replied: “Not mad. It’s been 6 months bb. I will always defend my friends family and fans till the day I die."

The math meant that Selena and Benny had been dating since June 2023.

Benny Blanco and Selena Gomez have reportedly been dating since June 2023
Benny Blanco and Selena Gomez have reportedly been dating since June 2023. Picture: Instagram: @selenagomez

The pop star also went on to tell her fans that Benny was “the best thing that's ever happened to me.”

For some reason, Selena’s fandom can’t seem to warm up to Benny, whether it’s to do with his appearance, his personality or his general vibe, the fans don’t get their relationship, no matter how many times the pair show they’re in love.

The dislike may stem from a comment Benny made back in 2020 whilst appearing on The Zach Sang Show.

The producer who had just collaborated with Justin Bieber on his huge hit ‘Lonely’, said, “Justin is not one of those, like, cookie-cutter pop artists,” he said at the time. “You know they’re, like, ‘This is my new single and here’s my makeup line.’”

Whilst it wasn’t a direct dig at Selena, it could be seen as one considering she had launched her beauty line, Rare Beauty in September 2020.

When one fan felt the need to remind Selena on her Instagram that Benny had been “shading you years ago,” she replied, “Yeah and he's still better than anyone I've ever been with. Facts.”

