Who Is Selena Gomez’s Boyfriend Benny Blanco?

21 December 2023, 12:51

Selena Gomez is dating Benny Blanco
Selena Gomez is dating Benny Blanco. Picture: Getty
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Selena Gomez is dating Benny Blanco, but who is the musician?

Selena Gomez is dating Benny Blanco and the duo are going from strength to strength ever since confirming their relationship.

Rare Beauty founder Selena has even sparked engagement and marriage rumours after wearing a ring with a ‘B’ spelt out in diamonds in tribute to her boyfriend, wearing it on her wedding finger although she’s yet to comment on speculated she’s married.

But who is Selena’s boyfriend Benny, what does he do and how old is he? Here’s what you need to know.

Benny Blanco is an American record producer
Benny Blanco is an American record producer. Picture: Getty

Who is Benny Blanco?

Benny Blanco, real name Benjamin Joseph Levin, is an American music producer who’s worked with a plethora of huge names in the music industry, from Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber to Major Lazer and Katy Perry.

In 2023 he hit the headlines for his romantic life after Selena Gomez confirmed they’re dating. Benny and Selena have worked together in the past, on her 2021 song ‘I Can’t Get Enough’ in which he also starred in the music video dressed as a teddy bear.

How old is Benny Blanco?

Benny is 35 years old. He was born on 8th March 1988, making him four years older than girlfriend Selena, 31, who was born on 22nd July 1992.

Selena Gomez confirmed she's dating Benny Blanco
Selena Gomez confirmed she's dating Benny Blanco. Picture: Selena Gomez/Instagram

How long have Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco been together?

Selena and Benny started dating around June 2023, with Selena confirming in December they’d been together six months by the time their relationship went public.

They confirmed their relationship on social media, with Selena replying: “Facts,” to a celebrity gossip account speculating they were dating.

After confirming their relationship, Selena and Benny wasted no time in posting PDA-filled pictures and in an Instagram video of Benny cooking with Olivia Tiedemann he called his girlfriend “perfect.”

Selena Gomez sparked speculation she's engaged with this photo of her 'B' diamond ring
Selena Gomez sparked speculation she's engaged with this photo of her 'B' diamond ring. Picture: Selena Gomez/Instagram

Are Justin Bieber and Benny Blanco friends?

Justin Bieber and Benny became friends in 2009 a year before Bieber and Selena started dating.

After they worked on ‘Lonely’ together in 2020, Benny took to Twitter to praise the international superstar: “When we first wrote ‘lonely’ the world was a very different place... soon after it took on a whole new meaning i never thought it would... the first time i worked with justin bieber was in 2009... he was so young... so talented... the hair... i mean the F*****G HAIR!!!!”

In an October 2020 interview fans thought Benny was throwing shade at Selena as he talked about Justin. He told Zach Sang: “Justin’s not one of those cookie-cutter pop artists. Like you know, they’re like, ‘This is my new single and here’s my makeup line.’ And he’s like, Justin’s like, ‘Yo. I have a pimple and I have anxiety today.’ He’s always been upfront about that stuff.”

He added: “For me, I think he’s really falling into himself as an adult now. It’s brave to put this song out.”

Selena’s fans thought Benny was talking about her as she’d just opened Rare Beauty a month prior. However, there's clearly no bad blood as Selena and Benny remained friends before starting their relationship in June 2023.

