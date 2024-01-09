Selena Gomez's Gossiping Wasn't About Timothée Chalamet And Kylie Jenner

Selena Gomez wasn't gossiping about Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner at the Golden Globes. Picture: Getty

Selena Gomez’s catch up with Taylor Swift and Keleigh Sperry sent the internet into a complete frenzy, but it wasn’t how it looked.

A clip of Selena Gomez gossiping with BFF Taylor Swift and Keleigh Sperry – reportedly about Timothée Chalamet and his girlfriend Kylie Jenner – reached every corner of the internet on Monday following the 2024 Golden Globes.

However, a new insider has claimed all was not as it looked. Selena was “absolutely not referencing anything about Timothée or Kylie,” a source close to Selena told PEOPLE. They added Selena “never even saw or spoke to them.”

Although Selena couldn’t be heard, a wild rumour emerged claiming she was telling her pals that she’d asked for a picture with Timothée only to be told “no” by Kylie – something Timothée has now denied.

Selena was nominated for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Musical or Comedy for her role in Only Murders in the Building, while her old friend Timothée was up for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture for Wonka.

The clip of Selena Gomez gossiping with Taylor Swift and Keleigh Sperry went viral. Picture: Alamy

The two actors have known each other for years after starring in 2019 film A Rainy Day In New York together.

Whether Selena was talking about Timothée or not, she seemed to have a fun-filled evening with her friends before reuniting with boyfriend Benny Blanco later on in the night.

Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner at the Golden Globes 2024. Picture: Alamy

She may have lost out on her Golden Globe to Ayo Edebiri for The Bear, but Selena took to Instagram at the end of the evening to say she’d won in other ways. Alongside a cosy photo of herself and boyfriend Benny she wrote: “I won.”

Meanwhile, Timothée chose the red carpet occasion to bring new girlfriend Kylie as his plus one. Although they didn’t pose for pictures upon arrival they were happily snapped at their table together inside the event.

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco after the Golden Globes. Picture: Selena Gomez/Instagram

In one video from the night showing the couple chatting without realising cameras were directly on them, it looked like they exchanged “I love yous” as they gazed into each other’s eyes deep in conversation.

Timothée may have missed out on his award to Paul Giamatti from The Holdovers but he looked like he’d won in every other way as he and Kylie enjoyed their own little world.

