Are Kylie Jenner and Selena Gomez friends? Why would Selena have been denied a picture with Timothée Chalamet at the Golden Globes by his girlfriend? Here’s a look back at Selena and Kylie’s friendship.

There was a time when Kylie Jenner and Selena Gomez were good friends; they went to Coachelle together in 2014 and happily posed for photos together at the Met Gala back in 2018.

But following the 2024 Golden Globes and rumours of a feud between Kylie and Selena – something Timothée has since denied – fans are wondering how friendly they once were and whether they used to be friends at all.

At the star-studded event Selena reportedly asked for a picture with Timothée Chalamet and – according to lip readers – was told “no” by his girlfriend Kylie.

But their rift dates back to March 2023 when Kylie and her pal Hailey Bieber were accused of mocking Selena on social media – something the women quickly quashed.

Are Kylie Jenner and Selena Gomez friends?

Kylie and Selena aren’t thought to currently be friends, but they were friends when they were younger due to their similar social circles. Both Kendall and Kylie hung out with the former Disney Channel star as they were fans of the singer in their teens.

In 2013 Kylie and Selena were pictured stopping on the MTV Movie Awards red carpet for a quick friendly hug, around the time Selena was on and off with now-ex Justin Bieber. The girls hit the headlines in 2014 when Selena apparently unfollowed Kendall and Kylie weeks after Coachella, reportedly because Selena thought Kendall and Kylie were getting too close to then-boyfriend Justin.

But the drama was later diffused and sources at the time said Selena ‘has no issues with the Jenner girls’.

And in 2018, Selena and Kylie proved they were still on good terms when they looked close as they posed for pictures at the the Met Gala in New York.

Given how close Kendall and Kylie are to Hailey Bieber, it’s no surprise Selena would have kept her distance from the sisters after the model and her ex got married in September 2018. Can you imagine hanging out with your friends who happen to be besties with your ex’s new love? Awkward.

Selena’s connections to the Kar-Jenners also branch to Kim Kardashian, who we know has a long-running rift with Selena’s BFF Taylor Swift. In fact Taylor recently called the phone call that Kim recorded between her and Kanye a moment that ruined her career.

Why did Kylie Jenner and Selena Gomez fallout?

In February 2023, rumours of an internet rift between Kylie, Selena and Hailey emerged after Kylie and Hailey were accused of mocking Selena’s eyebrows.

After Selena posted a TikTok saying, “I accidentally laminated my brows too much,” Kylie shared a picture of her own brows hours later with the caption: “This was an accident?”

Hailey later shared a screenshot of a FaceTime call with Kylie as they both showed off their neat brows to the camera, which fans took to be a dig at Selena.

In a video which went viral explaining the drama, Kylie herself left a comment insisting there was no shade going on: “This is reaching. no shade towards selena ever and i didn’t see her eyebrow posts! U guys are making something out of nothing. this is silly.”

Selena agreed, adding: “Agreed @kyliejenner. It’s all unnecessary. I’m a fan of Kylie!”

Are Selena Gomez and Timothée Chalamet friends?

Selena and Timothée are friends, or were friends, after they worked together on 2019 movie A Rainy Day In New York. Although they don’t have the same social circles, they hopped on each other’s Instagram Lives in 2020 when there wasn’t a whole lot else to do.

As Timothée waited to vote in October 2020 he called Selena to pass the time and took a moment to praise her for encouraging her followers to vote.

“I’m really proud of you,” he told her. “You’ve been all over this stuff and I know it’s making a difference. I feel like you’re really on the curve… and it’s really important. I’m inspired.”

He even declared: “Selena for President, 2024.”

