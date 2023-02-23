Kylie Jenner Slams Claims She And Hailey Bieber ‘Shaded’ Selena Gomez

23 February 2023, 10:41

Capital FM

By Capital FM

Kylie Jenner has rubbished rumours that she has any shady feelings towards Selena Gomez.

Kylie Jenner has made it clear there is no bad blood between her, her good pal Hailey Bieber and Selena Gomez.

Rumours that the makeup mogul had shaded the former Disney star first began swirling after Selena posted a video on TikTok where she said she’d ‘laminated her eyebrows too much’.

Just a few hours later, Kylie uploaded a screenshot of a FaceTime call between her and Hailey, where they were zooming in on their eyebrows.

It didn’t take long for fans to draw their own conclusions, with one making a TikTok video, saying she thought this was directly shading the ‘Rare’ songstress.

Selena Gomez said she had 'laminated her brows too much'
Selena Gomez said she had 'laminated her brows too much'. Picture: Selena Gomez/TikTok
Kylie Jenner shared a screenshot of her FaceTime call with Hailey Bieber
Kylie Jenner shared a screenshot of her FaceTime call with Hailey Bieber. Picture: @kyliejenner/Instagram

However, Kylie was quick to put any feud rumours to bed as she commented on the fan video, denying the claims.

The mum-of-two wrote: “This is reaching. no shade towards selena ever and i didn’t see her eyebrow posts! U guys are making something out of nothing. This is silly [sic].”

Selena even then happened to see the comment and weighed in on the speculation herself.

Kylie Jenner and Selena Gomez both slammed any shadiness
Kylie Jenner and Selena Gomez both slammed any shadiness. Picture: TikTok
Selena Gomez confirmed there was no bad blood between her and Kylie Jenner
Selena Gomez confirmed there was no bad blood between her and Kylie Jenner. Picture: Getty

Replying to Kylie’s comment, Selena penned: “Agreed @kyliejenner It's all unnecessary. I'm a fan of Kylie!”

This comes just four months after Selena and Hailey buried years of feud rumours when they hugged and posed for pictures together when they hung out at the 2022 Academy Museum Gala in October.

The pair had been pitted against each other for years due to their respective relationships with Justin Bieber, but they made it clear there were no bad vibes between them, and the stars continue to show that.

