What Happened Between Kylie Jenner And Selena Gomez At The Golden Globes?

Selena Gomez was spotted whispering to her girls Taylor Swift at the Golden Globes. Picture: Alamy

By Zoe Adams

Kylie Jenner and boyfriend Timothee Chalamet find themselves centre of awards season drama with Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift.

The Golden Globes is never without a moment of drama and this year it comes in the form of Kylie Jenner, boyfriend Timothée Chalamet and Selena Gomez.

So what exactly happened between the three of them? And what did Selena tell Taylor Swift? In a video that's been going viral across social media, the Only Murders In The Building actress is seen running to her girls with something big to tell them.

This left Taylor open-mouthed and actress Keleigh Sperry saying 'Timothee?' for clarification.

Now the sound on the video isn't crystal clear, but expert lip readers (not complete confirmation of exactly what was said by the way) have said it appears Selena was denied a photo with Wonka actor Timothée. By Kylie. Awkward.

Selena Gomez was certainly delivering some gossip to close pal Taylor Swift. Picture: Alamy

And of course, the moment has gone viral on social media with many fans totally here for the drama and others leaping to Kylie and Timothée's defence.

Feeling the awkwardness of the event, a fan commented on X (formerly known as Twitter): "Everybody is talking about how apparently Selena Gomez asked to get a photo with Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner said no and if that’s true that must of been such an awkward moment."

Invested, another added: "This is actually soo messed up because Selena Gomez and Timothee were friends before Kylie Jenner asked him out."

On team Selena, this fan said: "Kylie Jenner had no business stopping Selena from taking a picture with her friend."

Selena and Timothee have previously starred in movie together, A Rainy Day In New York, filmed in 2019 and were believed to have got along well.

She was dissing the hell out of his girlfriend online but now she thinks she’ll let them take a picture 😂 — 💋 (@price0fwoke) January 8, 2024

she never dissed kylie, this is speculation and selena is friends with both of them, surely she isn’t talking about them — javi (@thlouv) January 8, 2024

However, others also breaking down the alleged words, were not surprised Kylie said no after their rocky history (anyone else remember that eyebrow social media row in 2023?!).

A fan defended her and said: "She was dissing the hell out of his girlfriend online but now she thinks she’ll let them take a picture."

But despite this being one of the biggest talking points of the night, Kylie and her new beau were completely un-fazed as they spent mot of the Golden Globes locked on to one another.

Elsewhere, Taylor and Timothée missed out on winning a Golden Globe for their respective nominations. Better luck next time guys!

