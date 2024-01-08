Kylie Jenner And Boyfriend Timothee Chalamet's Golden Globes PDA Has Left Fans Rather Emotional

8 January 2024, 12:19

Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet kissing at the Golden Globes 2024 table
Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet packed on the PDA at the Golden Globes 2024. Picture: Alamy/SG

By Zoe Adams

The Kardashians star and her new love interest officially went public at the first prestigious awards of the season and fan's reactions have been huge.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Kylie Jenner and boyfriend Timothee Chalamet have officially gone public with their romance after a rather fancy night out at the Golden Globes.

Leaving no room for confusion over the status of their relationship, The Kardashians star and The Wonka actor not only hung out back stage, but also sat next to one another for the awards ceremony. Very closely that is.

In fact, their feelings are so strong, Kylie, 26, and Timothee, 28, were full of PDAs, even kissing as they were deep in conversation.

Hollywood's latest lovebirds quite literally couldn't keep their hands off one another which comes as a shock for many of their fans as they both are usually very private people.

Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet kissing at Golden Globes
Kylie Jenner and The Wonka star were all over one another at the Golden Globes despite the cameras. Picture: Alamy

So just how have Kylie and Timothee's fans reacted to THAT Golden Globes kiss? Well, as you can imagine social media erupted when they saw the romance unfolding before their eyes on the TV screen, leaving some, rather emotional to say the least.

Jumping straight on X (formerly known as Twitter), one fan was truly invested in their romance and wrote: "Damn he loves her loves her (here's my live meltdown over Timothee and Kylie) #GoldenGlobes."

Another fan who couldn't believe their eyes wrote: "The Kylie Jenner-Timothée Chalamet kiss cam is the real highlight of the Golden Globes."

"Timothee and Kylie kiss was not on my 2024 bingo," said another shocked viewer.

Some eagle-eyed fans have even speculated that Timothee said 'I love you' to Kylie before he went in for the kiss but of course, none of us are professional lip readers here.

Kylie and her new beau were first linked to one another in April 2023 after it was confirmed she had split from Travis Scott, the father of her two children, Stormi and Aire.

They have kept much of their blossoming romance under wraps but have also been spotted at concerts and sports matches together.

While Timothee didn't win a Golden Globe for his role in Wonka, he certainly won on the dating front.

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

More News

See more More News

Ariana Grande has confirmed AG7 is coming in 2024

Ariana Grande's New Album AG7 – Release Date, Track List And All The Details

Selena Gomez was spotted whispering to her girls Taylor Swift at the Golden Globes

What Happened Between Kylie Jenner And Selena Gomez At The Golden Globes?

Taylor Swift was nominated at 2024's Golden Globes

Did Taylor Swift Win A Golden Globe For Her Era's Tour Film?

Harry Styles and Taylor Russell have been dating since around June 2023

Harry Styles And Taylor Russell’s Complete Dating Timeline

Matty Healy's band The 1975 recorded a verse on Taylor Swift's song 'Slut!'

Here's The 1975 Verse Taylor Swift Cut From Her Song 'Slut!'

Stormi Bree was spotted with Joe Jonas boarding a private jet

Is Joe Jonas Dating Stormi Bree After Sophie Turner Split?

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Dua Lipa reads fan mail

Dua Lipa On New Hair, 'Singledom' And Being Vulnerable With Her Fave Album

Exclusive
Maura Higgins teases awkward encounter with her ex Curtis Pritchard on Love Island Games

Maura Higgins Reveals 'Not Too Polite Run In' With Ex Curtis Pritchard On Love Island Games

Jonas Brothers re-lived their 'Burnin' Up' music video

WATCH: The Jonas Brothers Re-Live Iconic 'Burnin' Up' Music Video

Exclusive
Joel Dommett milks his own nipples

WATCH: Joel Dommett Proves He Can Milk His Own Nipples!?

Exclusive
Ron Hall and Lana Jenkins reached the Love Island final

Love Island’s Ron Hall Thinks ITV2 Should Make One Change To Islanders’ Instagram Ban

Love Island

Exclusive
Mimi Webb's BRITs look was priceless

WATCH: Mimi Webb's Diamonds Had Their Own Security At The BRITs

Videos

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Artists

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

MAFS UK

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits