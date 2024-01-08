Kylie Jenner And Boyfriend Timothee Chalamet's Golden Globes PDA Has Left Fans Rather Emotional

Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet packed on the PDA at the Golden Globes 2024. Picture: Alamy/SG

By Zoe Adams

The Kardashians star and her new love interest officially went public at the first prestigious awards of the season and fan's reactions have been huge.

Kylie Jenner and boyfriend Timothee Chalamet have officially gone public with their romance after a rather fancy night out at the Golden Globes.

Leaving no room for confusion over the status of their relationship, The Kardashians star and The Wonka actor not only hung out back stage, but also sat next to one another for the awards ceremony. Very closely that is.

In fact, their feelings are so strong, Kylie, 26, and Timothee, 28, were full of PDAs, even kissing as they were deep in conversation.

Hollywood's latest lovebirds quite literally couldn't keep their hands off one another which comes as a shock for many of their fans as they both are usually very private people.

Kylie Jenner and The Wonka star were all over one another at the Golden Globes despite the cameras. Picture: Alamy

So just how have Kylie and Timothee's fans reacted to THAT Golden Globes kiss? Well, as you can imagine social media erupted when they saw the romance unfolding before their eyes on the TV screen, leaving some, rather emotional to say the least.

Jumping straight on X (formerly known as Twitter), one fan was truly invested in their romance and wrote: "Damn he loves her loves her (here's my live meltdown over Timothee and Kylie) #GoldenGlobes."

Another fan who couldn't believe their eyes wrote: "The Kylie Jenner-Timothée Chalamet kiss cam is the real highlight of the Golden Globes."

"Timothee and Kylie kiss was not on my 2024 bingo," said another shocked viewer.

Some eagle-eyed fans have even speculated that Timothee said 'I love you' to Kylie before he went in for the kiss but of course, none of us are professional lip readers here.

Kylie and her new beau were first linked to one another in April 2023 after it was confirmed she had split from Travis Scott, the father of her two children, Stormi and Aire.

They have kept much of their blossoming romance under wraps but have also been spotted at concerts and sports matches together.

While Timothee didn't win a Golden Globe for his role in Wonka, he certainly won on the dating front.

