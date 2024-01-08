Did Taylor Swift Win A Golden Globe For Her Era's Tour Film?

Taylor Swift was nominated at 2024's Golden Globes. Picture: Getty

By Kathryn Knight

Taylor Swift attended the Golden Globes 2024 after she was nominated for her concert film. But did she go home with a Golden Globe?

The Golden Globes is a star-studded affair and Taylor Swift made sure to make a glamorous appearance after her concert movie The Eras Tour Film was nominated for cinematic and box office achievement, a new category at the event.

It’s not the first time Taylor’s been nominated for a Golden Globe, having had nods in the past for her contribution to movie soundtracks such as 2020’s Cats.

And in 2023 she was nominated for ‘Carolina’, her song on the Where The Crawdads Sing soundtrack.

Taylor Swift unfortunately didn't win a Golden Globe in 2024. Picture: Getty

Did Taylor Swift win a Golden Globe?

Unfortunately Taylor didn’t win a Golden Globe on Sunday for The Eras Tour Film, despite its record-breaking box office success when it was released in October 2023.

The movie was up for cinematic and box office achievement, up against Barbie – which won – Oppenheimer, The Super Marios Bros. Movie, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, John Wick: Chapter 4 and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3.

Barbie also won Best Song for ‘What Was I Made For’, which was written by Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas. During her acceptance speech for the award, Billie said the song ‘saved’ her while writing it last year.

Taylor looked thrilled for Barbie as Margot Robbie and the cast went up to collect their awards, cheering and clapping from her seat.

The Eras Tour Film was nominated for cinematic and box office achievement. Picture: Alamy

It wasn’t Taylor’s first night at the Golden Globes; in fact it was her fifth time being nominated at the event. In 2013 she was nominated for Best Original Song in a Motion Picture for The Hunger Games’ soundtrack ‘Safe & Sound’ with John Paul White, Joy Williams and T Bone Burnett and the year after she was up for the same award, for ‘Sweeter Than Fiction’ which she wrote with life-long collaborator Jack Antonoff for One Chance.

In 2020 she and Andrew Lloyd Webber were nominated for ‘Beautiful Ghosts’ which was their song for Cats, which Taylor also starred in.

In 2023 she was nominated for her song ‘Carolina’ from Where The Crawdads Sing.

Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie accept the award for Cinematic and Box Office Achievement for Barbie. Picture: Getty

She may not have gone home with an award but was vocal in her support for her friends who did win awards, such as Emma Stone who won Actress in a Musical or Comedy Motion Picture for Poor Things.

Emma was later asked in the winners' room about Taylor’s support of her, jokingly calling her ‘an a*****e’: “I’ve known her almost 20 years so I was very happy she was there and she was also nominated tonight which was wonderful and yes, what an a*****e.”

