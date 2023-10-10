The Eras Tour Film Duration: How Long Is The Movie?

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour Film is coming to cinemas. Picture: Getty

By Kathryn Knight

Taylor Swift fans are in for a treat with The Eras Tour concert coming to cinemas, but what’s the duration of The Eras Tour Film, how long is it on for?

Taylor Swift made Swifties’ dreams come true when she announced The Eras Tour Film after spending most of this year on the road with the record-breaking concert.

Soon, Taylor will resume her tour dates in the US but it’s not until 2024 that the UK, Europe and the rest of the world will get to see her concert live.

Until then we can fill our void with The Eras Tour Film which is out in cinemas on Friday 13th and is a live recording of her incredible show, which is made up of one epic set list covering all her eras, obviously.

Taylor Swift on The Eras Tour in Mexico City, Mexico. Picture: Getty

How long is the Eras Tour movie?

The Eras Tour Film duration is two hours and 48 minutes – that’s almost as long as her live concert which runs for over three hours.

It seems the film has been condensed a little for the sake of the cinema, perhaps cutting out the times Tay is off stage for an outfit change for example.

Taylor performs over 40 songs at her show, taking fans on a journey through her 20-year career.

Will the Eras Tour film be on streaming services?

The Eras Tour film hasn’t been given a streaming release date just yet, but fans are hoping it will eventually be added to Netflix, Prime Video or one of the other platforms.

Tay’s previous films like Miss Americana and Reputation are on Netflix, so maybe The Eras Tour Film will end up here too.

Until then, fans can watch the show in cinemas from 13th October, where it should be available to watch for at least a couple of weeks. The film surpassed $100m (£82m) globally in advance ticket sales ahead of its release on the 13th October so we're expecting it to stay in theatres for a while.

Taylor Swift announces The Eras Tour concert film with trailer

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour is coming to the big screen. Picture: Getty

What is The Eras Tour movie?

The Eras Tour concert movie is the film version of Taylor’s sensational show she’s been taking around the world since March 2023.

Swifties will feel like they’re at an actual Taylor concert as they watch the pop superstar take us through every single one of her eras since the start of her career.

The Eras Tour Film was recorded on Taylor’s final string of dates in North American in August before she hit the road in South America.

