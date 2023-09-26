Taylor Swift Announces 'The Eras Tour' Concert Movie In The UK & Worldwide

26 September 2023, 13:50 | Updated: 26 September 2023, 15:59

Taylor Swift announces The Eras Tour concert film with trailer

By Kathryn Knight

Taylor Swift has confirmed 'The Eras Tour' concert movie will be available in the UK and worldwide!

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Taylor Swift is bringing The Eras Tour concert movie to the UK and internationally, after announcing its US release weeks ago.

Swifties in the UK and the rest of the world can rest easy after Tay finally confirmed her film will be hitting cinemas like Vue, Showcase and Odeon on Friday 13th October. Fans were initially disappointed there was no UK release date when the movie was first announced.

As you can imagine, The Eras Tour Film is of Taylor's three-hour show, in which she has an epic set list covering all of her Eras, from 'Fearless' and 'Lover' to 'Reputation', 'Evermore' and beyond.

Since Taylor started re-recording all her old albums, she's been able to expand her concert set list, meaning the concert movie will make for an incredible watch until she finally brings her tour to the UK in 2024.

Announcing The Eras Tour Film would be coming to the rest of the world on 13th October, Taylor wrote on Twitter: "The tour isn’t the only thing we’re taking worldwide. Been so excited to tell you all that The Eras Tour concert film is now officially coming to theatres WORLDWIDE on Oct 13!"

Here's how to get tickets to Taylor's concert movie in the UK and how much they cost.

Taylor Swift performs onstage during the Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour
Taylor Swift performs onstage during the Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour. Picture: Getty

When is The Eras Tour Film coming out in the UK?

The Eras Tour Film is coming out in cinemas in the UK on Friday 13th October.

It's the same release date for the rest of the world, so Swifties outside of the US and South America can get a taste of what The Eras Tour is like before she brings her huge show to the UK and Europe in 2024.

The film will be screened at cinemas on these dates: 13, 14, 15, 19, 20, 21, 22, 26, 27 and 28 October.

Taylor Swift performs onstage during the "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour"
Taylor Swift performs onstage during the "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour". Picture: Getty

How to get tickets to The Eras Tour Film in the UK

To get cinema tickets to The Eras Tour Film, you can head directly to Taylor's website or to your local cinema website. Tickets are on sale now!

Here are the cinemas screening The Eras Tour Film:

  • Odeon
  • Everyman
  • Vue
  • The Light
  • REEL Cinemas

The Eras Tour Film is available at all cinemas across the UK, even some independent cinemas, so just check your local cinema's website for screenings and times.

How much are tickets for The Eras Tour film?

Ticket prices will depend on the cinema you select. A quick look at the Odeon's website and Showcase listed tickets for £19.89 and ahead of '1989 – Taylor's Version' being released, this is one pricy Easter Egg we could have done without, Taylor.

The film will come out a couple of weeks before '1989 – TV', on 27th October.

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

More News

See more More News

What's on Taylor Swift's Eras Tour setlist?

Here Is Every Song On Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Setlist

Features

Travis Kelce plays for the Kansas City Chiefs and is rumoured to be dating Taylor Swift

Get To Know Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift’s Rumoured New Boyfriend

Taylor Swift and Sophie Turner are close friends

Inside Taylor Swift And Sophie Turner’s Friendship & How They Became Friends

All the info on when Kourtney Kardashian's due date is and more

Kourtney Kardashian’s Due Date & All Her Pregnancy Details

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have ignited dating rumours

Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce Dating: A Complete Relationship Timeline So Far

Could Kylie and Timothée be Hollywood's newest couple?

Kylie Jenner & Timothée Chalamet's Dating Timeline

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Jonas Brothers re-lived their 'Burnin' Up' music video

WATCH: The Jonas Brothers Re-Live Iconic 'Burnin' Up' Music Video

Exclusive
Joel Dommett milks his own nipples

WATCH: Joel Dommett Proves He Can Milk His Own Nipples!?

Exclusive
Ron Hall and Lana Jenkins reached the Love Island final

Love Island’s Ron Hall Thinks ITV2 Should Make One Change To Islanders’ Instagram Ban

Love Island

Exclusive
Mimi Webb's BRITs look was priceless

WATCH: Mimi Webb's Diamonds Had Their Own Security At The BRITs

Videos

Exclusive
Brendan Fraser's return to Hollywood

The Whale's Brendan Fraser On His Emotional Return To Hollywood

Exclusive
Margot Robbie and Diego Calva take on a challenge

WATCH: Margot Robbie And Diego Calva Play The Whisper Challenge

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Matthew Tyler Vorce
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Artists

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023