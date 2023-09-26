Taylor Swift Announces 'The Eras Tour' Concert Movie In The UK & Worldwide

Taylor Swift announces The Eras Tour concert film with trailer

By Kathryn Knight

Taylor Swift has confirmed 'The Eras Tour' concert movie will be available in the UK and worldwide!

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Taylor Swift is bringing The Eras Tour concert movie to the UK and internationally, after announcing its US release weeks ago.

Swifties in the UK and the rest of the world can rest easy after Tay finally confirmed her film will be hitting cinemas like Vue, Showcase and Odeon on Friday 13th October. Fans were initially disappointed there was no UK release date when the movie was first announced.

As you can imagine, The Eras Tour Film is of Taylor's three-hour show, in which she has an epic set list covering all of her Eras, from 'Fearless' and 'Lover' to 'Reputation', 'Evermore' and beyond.

Since Taylor started re-recording all her old albums, she's been able to expand her concert set list, meaning the concert movie will make for an incredible watch until she finally brings her tour to the UK in 2024.

Announcing The Eras Tour Film would be coming to the rest of the world on 13th October, Taylor wrote on Twitter: "The tour isn’t the only thing we’re taking worldwide. Been so excited to tell you all that The Eras Tour concert film is now officially coming to theatres WORLDWIDE on Oct 13!"

Here's how to get tickets to Taylor's concert movie in the UK and how much they cost.

Taylor Swift performs onstage during the Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour. Picture: Getty

When is The Eras Tour Film coming out in the UK?

The Eras Tour Film is coming out in cinemas in the UK on Friday 13th October.

It's the same release date for the rest of the world, so Swifties outside of the US and South America can get a taste of what The Eras Tour is like before she brings her huge show to the UK and Europe in 2024.

The film will be screened at cinemas on these dates: 13, 14, 15, 19, 20, 21, 22, 26, 27 and 28 October.

Taylor Swift performs onstage during the "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour". Picture: Getty

How to get tickets to The Eras Tour Film in the UK

To get cinema tickets to The Eras Tour Film, you can head directly to Taylor's website or to your local cinema website. Tickets are on sale now!

Here are the cinemas screening The Eras Tour Film:

Odeon

Everyman

Vue

The Light

REEL Cinemas

The Eras Tour Film is available at all cinemas across the UK, even some independent cinemas, so just check your local cinema's website for screenings and times.

How much are tickets for The Eras Tour film?

Ticket prices will depend on the cinema you select. A quick look at the Odeon's website and Showcase listed tickets for £19.89 and ahead of '1989 – Taylor's Version' being released, this is one pricy Easter Egg we could have done without, Taylor.

The film will come out a couple of weeks before '1989 – TV', on 27th October.

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.