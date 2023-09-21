Here’s What Taylor Swift’s ‘Vault’ Track ‘Slut!’ Will Be About

21 September 2023, 12:13 | Updated: 21 September 2023, 12:18

Taylor Swift shares cryptic teaser for the 1989 (Taylor’s Version) vault

Capital FM

By Capital FM

Taylor Swift has a new song ‘from the vault’ on the ‘1989 – Taylor’s Version’ track list, titled ‘Slut’, and we have a pretty good idea what this one’s going to be about.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Taylor Swift is hitting back in new song ‘Slut!’, from the vault of ‘1989 – Taylor’s Version’, after having spent the early part of her career for being publicly shamed about her dating life.

‘1989’ was originally released in 2014 and includes songs like ’Blank Space’, ’Style’ and ‘Bad Blood’, but for the re-release she’s added five previously unheard songs which Tay wrote at the time but never made the track list.

Ahead of the album’s release on 27th October, interviews are resurfacing in which Taylor addressed being slut-shamed throughout her life.

‘1989’ was her fifth album after she soared into the spotlight as a teenager, and by this point Taylor knew all too well what it was like to be under constant scrutiny, especially when it came to her dating life.

Ahead of her new song ‘Slut!’ here’s everything Taylor’s said about being slut-shamed.

Taylor Swift is re-releasing '1989'
Taylor Swift is re-releasing '1989'. Picture: Getty

Taylor calls out sexism in the music business

In a Beats1 interview with Zane Lowe in 2019, Taylor shared the perspective she’d gained having started out in the music industry so young.

She said coverage of her private life and break-up-inspired lyrics were used to diminish her songwriting skills.

Taylor recalled on the show: “When I was, like, 23 and people were just kind of reducing me to … kind of making slideshows of my dating life and putting people in there that I’d sat next to at a party once and deciding that my songwriting was like a trick rather than a skill and a craft.”

She went on: “In a way, it’s figuring out how to completely minimise that skill by taking something that everyone in their darkest, darkest moments loves to do, which is just to slut-shame, you know? That happened to me at a very young age, so that was a bit hard. That was one of the first times I was like, ‘Wow, this is not fair.'”

Alongside the interview clip Swifties have resurfaced the multiple appearances Taylor made on The Ellen Show, where she was constantly grilled about who she was dating. In one interview, she was asked to ring a bell every time a picture of someone she’d dated came up on the screen and Taylor looked visibly uncomfortable throughout.

Taylor Swift announced 'Slut!' as the final 'from the vault' track on '1989 – Taylor's Version'
Taylor Swift announced 'Slut!' as the final 'from the vault' track on '1989 – Taylor's Version'. Picture: Taylor Swift/Instagram

Taylor addresses being slut-shamed in 2016

In 73 Questions with Vogue, Taylor was asked the advice she’d give to her 19-year-old self and she said she’d warn her younger self she’d ‘date like a normal 20-something', but would be slut-shamed regardless.

She answered: “If I could talk to my 19-year-old self I would say, ‘you’re gonna date just like a normal 20-something should be allowed to, but you’re going to be a national lightning rod for slut-shaming.’”

Taylor says she didn’t date for two years after being ‘slaughtered’ for dating

In her 2016 interview with Vogue, Taylor said that after her fame turned into what she branded ‘incredibly sexist Men-of-Taylor Swift slideshows’ she stopped dating for a while.

She said: “You know, I went out on a normal amount of dates in my early 20s, and I got absolutely slaughtered for it. And it took a lot of hard work and altering my decision-making. I didn’t date for two and a half years. Should I have had to do that? No.”

Taylor has tried to keep her relationships private ever since; her most recent long-term relationship with Joe Alwyn pretty much stayed out of the spotlight for their entire six years together.

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

More Music News

See more More Music News

Taylor Swift has confirmed her '1989 – TV' from the vault tracks

All The Tracks ‘From The Vault’ On ‘1989 – Taylor’s Version’

Here's how to watch the Livestream for Louis Tomlinson's All Of Those Voices documentary

How To Watch Louis Tomlinson’s ‘All Of Those Voices’ Documentary Online

Taylor Swift and Nicki Minaj are rumoured to be collaborating

‘1989 – Taylor’s Version’ – All The Rumoured Collaborations

Everything we know about Taylor Swift's '1989 - Taylor's Version'.

'1989 – Taylor's Version': Album Release Date, New Track List And All The Details

Olivia Rodrigo is bringing 'GUTS' to the UK

Olivia Rodrigo’s 'GUTS World Tour' 2024 – UK Dates, Venues, And How To Register And Buy Tickets

Hot On Capital

All the info on After Everything including cast, release date and what it's about

After Everything: The Lowdown On After 5 Including Cast, Release Date & Plot

Rosaline and Thomas had an awkward first meet

MAFS UK 2023: Are Thomas And Rosaline Still Together?

TV & Film

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have named their second son Riot Rose

Rihanna And A$AP Rocky’s Second Baby Name Meaning Is A Tribute To His Dad

Married At First Sight UK has created eight new couples for 2023

Are The Weddings Legally Binding On Married At First Sight UK?

TV & Film

The Gigi and Leonardo rumours expalined

Are Gigi Hadid And Leonardo DiCaprio Dating?

The cast of Love Island series 10

The Love Island Series 10 Couples Who Are Still Together

Love Island

Taylor Swift and Joe Jonas in 2008 when they were dating

Taylor Swift And Joe Jonas: A Look Back At Their Relationship

MAFS Ella Morgan is looking for love on this year's UK show

MAFS UK Ella Morgan: Age, Instagram And Inside Her Transgender Story

TV & Film

Nathanial Valentino has gone from Geordie Shore to Married At First Sight UK

MAFS UK Nathanial Valentino: Geordie Shore Career, Age And Instagram

TV & Film

MAFS UK's Nathaniel and Ella

MAFS UK’s Nathanial Vows To ‘Tell The Truth’ About His Time On The Show

TV & Film