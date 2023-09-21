Here’s What Taylor Swift’s ‘Vault’ Track ‘Slut!’ Will Be About

By Capital FM

Taylor Swift has a new song ‘from the vault’ on the ‘1989 – Taylor’s Version’ track list, titled ‘Slut’, and we have a pretty good idea what this one’s going to be about.

Taylor Swift is hitting back in new song ‘Slut!’, from the vault of ‘1989 – Taylor’s Version’, after having spent the early part of her career for being publicly shamed about her dating life.

‘1989’ was originally released in 2014 and includes songs like ’Blank Space’, ’Style’ and ‘Bad Blood’, but for the re-release she’s added five previously unheard songs which Tay wrote at the time but never made the track list.

Ahead of the album’s release on 27th October, interviews are resurfacing in which Taylor addressed being slut-shamed throughout her life.

‘1989’ was her fifth album after she soared into the spotlight as a teenager, and by this point Taylor knew all too well what it was like to be under constant scrutiny, especially when it came to her dating life.

Ahead of her new song ‘Slut!’ here’s everything Taylor’s said about being slut-shamed.

Taylor Swift is re-releasing '1989'. Picture: Getty

Taylor calls out sexism in the music business

In a Beats1 interview with Zane Lowe in 2019, Taylor shared the perspective she’d gained having started out in the music industry so young.

She said coverage of her private life and break-up-inspired lyrics were used to diminish her songwriting skills.

Taylor recalled on the show: “When I was, like, 23 and people were just kind of reducing me to … kind of making slideshows of my dating life and putting people in there that I’d sat next to at a party once and deciding that my songwriting was like a trick rather than a skill and a craft.”

In honor of "Slut!" (Taylor's Version) (from the vault), here's Taylor talking about how the media slutshamed her for having a normal dating life.

She went on: “In a way, it’s figuring out how to completely minimise that skill by taking something that everyone in their darkest, darkest moments loves to do, which is just to slut-shame, you know? That happened to me at a very young age, so that was a bit hard. That was one of the first times I was like, ‘Wow, this is not fair.'”

Alongside the interview clip Swifties have resurfaced the multiple appearances Taylor made on The Ellen Show, where she was constantly grilled about who she was dating. In one interview, she was asked to ring a bell every time a picture of someone she’d dated came up on the screen and Taylor looked visibly uncomfortable throughout.

Taylor Swift announced 'Slut!' as the final 'from the vault' track on '1989 – Taylor's Version'. Picture: Taylor Swift/Instagram

Taylor addresses being slut-shamed in 2016

In 73 Questions with Vogue, Taylor was asked the advice she’d give to her 19-year-old self and she said she’d warn her younger self she’d ‘date like a normal 20-something', but would be slut-shamed regardless.

She answered: “If I could talk to my 19-year-old self I would say, ‘you’re gonna date just like a normal 20-something should be allowed to, but you’re going to be a national lightning rod for slut-shaming.’”

Taylor says she didn’t date for two years after being ‘slaughtered’ for dating

In her 2016 interview with Vogue, Taylor said that after her fame turned into what she branded ‘incredibly sexist Men-of-Taylor Swift slideshows’ she stopped dating for a while.

She said: “You know, I went out on a normal amount of dates in my early 20s, and I got absolutely slaughtered for it. And it took a lot of hard work and altering my decision-making. I didn’t date for two and a half years. Should I have had to do that? No.”

Taylor has tried to keep her relationships private ever since; her most recent long-term relationship with Joe Alwyn pretty much stayed out of the spotlight for their entire six years together.

