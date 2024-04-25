American Horror Story season 13: Release date, cast, theme, plot and more

American Horror Story season 13 - Release date, cast, theme and everything we know so far. Picture: FX

By Katie Louise Smith

When does American Horror Story season 13 come out? Here's everything we know so far, including whether Evan Peters and Sarah Paulson will return.

American Horror Story season 13 has already been renewed, but when it will come out? And more importantly, who will be in the cast?

Can you believe it's been 13 years since American Horror Story first appeared on our TV screens? Feels like it was only yesterday we were watching the likes of Evan Peters and Sarah Paulson take on their first roles in the now-iconic anthology series.

AHS is now set to embark on its 13th (!) season, following on from AHS: Delicate, the first season of the series to be based on a novel. Details about AHS season 13 are understandably thin on the ground right now, but fans are already anticipating something special for the next season. We mean, it's the THIRTEENTH season! Sound like the perfect time to bring back some AHS icons if you ask us...

From the cast and release date to plot and theme, here's everything we know about American Horror Story season 13 so far.

When does American Horror Story season 13 come out?

Emma Roberts led the cast in AHS: Delicate. Picture: Alamy

Will there be an American Horror Story season 13?

Yes! American Horror Story season 13 was renewed way back in 2020, as part of a multi-season order. (There’s no way they could possibly end the iconic horror series before they got to that all important 13th season, could they?!)

AHS season 13 was renewed alongside season 11 and 12 (NYC and Delicate) and is the final season to have been renewed from that three-season batch.

Will American Horror Story season 13 be the final season?

There’s currently no confirmation about whether or not AHS season 13 will be the series’ final season. News about whether or not it will be renewed for season 14 will come at a later date.

The triple-season renewal, which came off the back of the well-received Double Feature season, was pretty unprecedented. Live viewership has unfortunately fallen considerably since then, but the show is still a hit with viewers who catch up on streaming.

AHS is one of FX’s most-watched original series so there’s still hope yet for fans hoping to see the show continue. Watch this space!

Sarah Paulson says this American Horror Story season might be her last

American Horror Story season 13 theme: What will the plot be?

There’s currently no information about what AHS season 13’s plot and theme will be – all of that will be a closely guarded secret right up until filming begins.

AHS: Delicate deviated from the show’s usual way of doing things, stepping away from an original story and instead adapting a novel. Delicate is based on Danielle Valentine’s 'Delicate Condition' and is the first season of the show to not feature any writing from co-creators Ryan Murphy or Brad Falchuk.

It’s unclear if the show will follow that same route and adapt another source material, or if it will return with an original theme and plot. We'll have to wait and see!

American Horror Story season 13 cast: Who will return?

There’s so many cast members and characters within the AHS universe at this point that it’d be impossible to predict who could return.

Double Feature saw the likes of Evans Peters, Sarah Paulson, Lily Rabe, Finn Wittrock, Frances Conroy, Adina Porter and more return, but none of them have appeared in the two most recent seasons.

NYC and Delicate also introduced a whole batch of new players to the AHS universe (Kim Kardashian included), and has seen AHS regulars Emma Roberts, Billie Lourd, Leslie Grossman, and Denis O’Hare back in new roles. Zachary Quinto and Patti Lupone, who haven’t appeared in the series since season 2 and season 3 respectively also returned.

Could AHS pull off another spectacular anniversary season? Could we expect Apocalypse-level casting for season 13? It all depends on the plot and, most importantly, who is available whenever filming begins.

Will Evan Peters and Sarah Paulson return to American Horror Story season 13? Picture: Alamy

American Horror Story season 13 cast: Will Evan Peters and Sarah Paulson return?

Evan Peters and Sarah Paulson both starred in Double Feature after taking a break from the series but have not returned since. While they haven’t completely ruled out ever coming back to the show, it might be unlikely that they’ll return.

Following his heavy stint as Jeffrey Dahmer on Ryan Murphy’s record-breaking Netflix series, Evan took a step back from darker roles and projects. In the past, Evan has expressed how much those characters have taken a toll on him mentally. He hasn’t recently spoken directly about whether or not he’d return to AHS but if he does, it will likely be in a much lighter role than some of the ones he’s played in the past.

Similarly, Sarah Paulson also expressed that after 10 years playing all sorts of characters on the show, she wants to explore other characters and projects. In 2022, she told Variety: "It’s not that I’m not open to it. I’m always open to it, but I feel like I’ve been doing it for a long time, and people might start getting sick of me in that world."

"Let someone else scream and run and cry for a second. Other people can do that too! Also, my nervous system. There was a time when I was younger when I was like, ‘I can do this all night. I love it!’ Now I’m like, ‘Momma’s tired!’"

Is there an American Horror Story season 13 trailer yet?

Not yet! Due to the writer and actors' strikes that hit the industry in mid-2023, AHS: Delicate has only just finished airing. It's unclear if that has had a knock-on effect for production on season 13, but fans shouldn't expect to see any visuals or trailers for quite a while yet.

Bookmark this page and we'll update it as soon as more is revealed.

