American Horror Story season 13: Ryan Murphy teases Evan Peters and Sarah Paulson 'return'

2 October 2024, 19:52

Ryan Murphy teases Evan Peters and Sarah Paulson could be involved with AHS season 13. Picture: Amy Sussman/Getty Images, Kristina Bumphrey/Variety via Getty Images
This is an American Horror Story emergency! Could Sarah Paulson and Evan Peters actually return for AHS season 13? Ryan Murphy has just teased that he has spoken to them about the next instalment which is coming "sooner than you think".

In case you're not keeping up with all the latest AHS news, it was confirmed earlier this year by TVLine that American Horror Story season 13 would not be airing until 2025, presumably following the delay of AHS: Delicate which was impacted by the strikes.

Not a single theme hint or plot teaser about AHS season 13 has been shared so far but with Ryan's latest hints, fans are now desperate to see Evan and Sarah return to the show after they both stepped away from recent seasons.

Sarah Paulson and Evan Peters have not appeared in AHS since Double Feature
Sarah Paulson and Evan Peters have not appeared in AHS since Double Feature. Picture: FX

When asked by The Hollywood Reporter about when fans can expect AHS season 13 to hit their screens, Ryan teased: "You know, that’s an interesting question. I was talking to Sarah Paulson and Evan Peters about that the other day, so maybe sooner than you think."

Now, before fans get too excited, that doesn't necessarily confirm they will be leading the next season. Both Sarah and Evan have previously acted as producers on Double Feature, and Sarah has also directed the legendary 'Return To Murder House' episode of Apocalypse.

Their roles could end up being behind-the-scenes ones, but there's also a strong possibility that they may take on a new character – or even return as one of their previous characters.

No doubt Ryan Murphy got something major up his sleeve for the all-important thirteenth season of the series.

Evan Peters and Sarah Paulson's last season of American Horror Story was in 2021's Double Feature
Evan Peters and Sarah Paulson's last season of American Horror Story was in 2021's Double Feature. Picture: Getty

Evan and Sarah have both starred in nine seasons of the horror anthology and have played countless characters throughout those seasons. Neither of them appeared in 1984, NYC or Delicate. While Sarah appeared in both parts of Double Feature, Evan only appeared in the 'Red Tide' half of the season.

AHS: Double Feature, which aired in 2021, was the last time they appeared on the show. While she still loves the series, Sarah has previously opened up about wanting to free herself up and work on other interesting projects. Evan has also shared how much of an impact the heavier AHS roles have had on his mental health.

Of course, since then they've both gone on to work with Ryan Murphy on several other projects, including Dahmer and American Crime Story.

Prior to Double Feature, Sarah Paulson shared that she'll return to American Horror Story if Evan Peters does. Here's hoping that still rings true for season 13 because we're desperate to see that iconic duo back on our screens again!

