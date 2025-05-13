MAFS Australia expert shares reaction to Jacqui and Clint's shock relationship

Mel Schilling weighed in on Clint and Jacqui's relationship. Picture: Nine/TikTok

By Jenny Medlicott

MAFS Australia’s Mel Schilling has revealed how she really feels about Jacqui and Clint’s shock relationship.

When Married at First Sight Australia’s Jacqui and Clint arrived at the reunion as a couple, it’s safe to say they blindsided the rest of the cast with the news of their romance.

While it’s not uncommon for participants on the show to couple up outside of their original matches at the end of the show, Jacqui and Clint’s pairing was particularly unexpected to their fellow MAFS stars.

But it turns out it wasn’t just the MAFS brides and grooms who were shocked by the revelation, as now show expert Mel Schilling has confessed how she really felt after hearing the news about Jacqui and Clint's unlikely romance.

Jacqui and Clint revealed they were engaged in April. Picture: Instagram

Speaking to Cosmopolitan, the MAFS expert admitted that the news of Jacqui and Clint’s relationship actually threw her off, as she said: “Well I gotta say there's definitely a surprise with Clint and Jacqui getting together."

She continued: “I did not see that coming. I mean whenever there's a surprise late coupling, it throws us, we didn't plan for that but I love it. Whichever form love comes in, I'm here for it.”

Jacqui and Clint had two very different experiences during their time on MAFS, neither of which ended in long-lasting love.

Jacqui was paired up with groom Ryan Donnelly, a relationship which ended not on the best terms but lasted until Final Vows. Whereas Clint joined the experiment as a latecomer and was matched with Lauren Hall, who was initially wed to Eliot Donovan, but their relationship ended not too long after they joined.

But while MAFS might have helped Jacqui and Clint find love in a more unexpected way (they've since gotten engaged!) the couple still have plenty of gripes with the show and its production company.

When asked if she thought the experts would get an invite to Jacqui and Clint’s wedding, Mel Schilling admitted that for the above reason, she didn’t think they’d be overly welcome. She said: “Based on what's been happening on social media lately, I'd say probably not, and I'm fine with that.”

The newly formed MAFS couple have been very open about how their relationship is going since leaving the show and are already talking about their plans for kids.

As of yet, Jacqui and Clint haven’t set a date to tie the knot, but they did reveal they’re hoping to make it happen early next year and we can’t wait!

