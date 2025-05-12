Love Island's Casey reveals how he asked Gabby to be his girlfriend

By Abbie Reynolds

Love Island All Stars winner Casey O'Gorman revealed he and Gabby Allen are officially boyfriend and girlfriend.

Look away Ronnie Vint and Luca Bish, Gabby and Casey are anti-extravagant girlfriend proposals and decided to do things very lowkey.

After winning Love Island All Stars, Casey O'Gorman and Gabby Allen faced major pressure from fans to become 'official' straight away. Despite the outside noise, the pair managed to do things on their own terms.

This means that, although they won the show, they were actually one of the last finalists to be 'boyfriend and girlfriend'. Talking on the Wednesday podcast, Casey explained why and revealed how he popped the (almost) big question.

Gabby came to support Casey during The London Marathon. Picture: Instagram

Sitting down with Melissa Tattam and Sophie Habboo, Casey explained: "We didn't feel the need to make a post about it, that's no dig to anyone else who's done it.

"Like okay, that's up to you but Gabby didn't want to do it, she didn't want to make this whole big thing about it. I didn't want to do it. We went on a dog walk, we went out for a nice meal and I just asked her then, and that was it."

Sophie noted how 'girlfriend proposals' have become a rite of passage for islanders after the show. Casey said this is why he didn't want to announce the news online.

He said: "I didn't want to post it online and people be like, 'Luca's done this, Ronnie's done this'. Well f--- all of them. I'll do it my way."

Casey went on to talk about people trolling them saying they're in a 'situationship'. He admitted he's been liking all the comments to "get under their skin".

Gabby addressed this too on the Agree To Disagree podcast with former Love Island stars Will Young and Jessie Wynter. She said: "I was like, 'I'm not even gonna tell anyone because it's almost funnier that people still are giving me s--- about it, like get over it."

Talking about how Casey asked her, she said: "It was dead chill, there were no frills attached to it, it was just really lovely and just perfect for what we wanted.

"I completely understand when people want the big elaborate stuff, I appreciated that the proposal essentially was like that from Case because it made feel like it was real."

Ronnie finally got a yes from Harriett. Picture: Snapchat

On the other side of things, Luca asked Grace Jackson to be his girlfriend on the beach in Dubai and Ronnie had a hotel room fully made over for when he asked Harriett Blackmore to be his girlfriend (for the fifth time).

What do you think, yay or nay to girlfriend proposals?

