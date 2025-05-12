Love Island's Casey reveals how he asked Gabby to be his girlfriend

12 May 2025, 16:26 | Updated: 12 May 2025, 16:38

Love Island's Casey reveals how he asked Gabby to be his girlfriend
Love Island's Casey reveals how he asked Gabby to be his girlfriend. Picture: Shutterstock / TikTok

By Abbie Reynolds

Love Island All Stars winner Casey O'Gorman revealed he and Gabby Allen are officially boyfriend and girlfriend.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Look away Ronnie Vint and Luca Bish, Gabby and Casey are anti-extravagant girlfriend proposals and decided to do things very lowkey.

After winning Love Island All Stars, Casey O'Gorman and Gabby Allen faced major pressure from fans to become 'official' straight away. Despite the outside noise, the pair managed to do things on their own terms.

This means that, although they won the show, they were actually one of the last finalists to be 'boyfriend and girlfriend'. Talking on the Wednesday podcast, Casey explained why and revealed how he popped the (almost) big question.

Gabby came to support Casey during The London Marathon
Gabby came to support Casey during The London Marathon. Picture: Instagram

Sitting down with Melissa Tattam and Sophie Habboo, Casey explained: "We didn't feel the need to make a post about it, that's no dig to anyone else who's done it.

"Like okay, that's up to you but Gabby didn't want to do it, she didn't want to make this whole big thing about it. I didn't want to do it. We went on a dog walk, we went out for a nice meal and I just asked her then, and that was it."

Sophie noted how 'girlfriend proposals' have become a rite of passage for islanders after the show. Casey said this is why he didn't want to announce the news online.

He said: "I didn't want to post it online and people be like, 'Luca's done this, Ronnie's done this'. Well f--- all of them. I'll do it my way."

Casey went on to talk about people trolling them saying they're in a 'situationship'. He admitted he's been liking all the comments to "get under their skin".

Gabby addressed this too on the Agree To Disagree podcast with former Love Island stars Will Young and Jessie Wynter. She said: "I was like, 'I'm not even gonna tell anyone because it's almost funnier that people still are giving me s--- about it, like get over it."

Talking about how Casey asked her, she said: "It was dead chill, there were no frills attached to it, it was just really lovely and just perfect for what we wanted.

"I completely understand when people want the big elaborate stuff, I appreciated that the proposal essentially was like that from Case because it made feel like it was real."

Ronnie finally got a yes from Harriett
Ronnie finally got a yes from Harriett. Picture: Snapchat

On the other side of things, Luca asked Grace Jackson to be his girlfriend on the beach in Dubai and Ronnie had a hotel room fully made over for when he asked Harriett Blackmore to be his girlfriend (for the fifth time).

What do you think, yay or nay to girlfriend proposals?

Read more Love Island news here:

What it's REALLY like to win Love Island with Casey and Gabby

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Latest Love Island News

Here's who's still together from the All Stars 2025 cast

Which Love Island All Stars 2025 couples are still together?

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury 'back together' speculation finally comes to an end

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury tease baby news after confirming they're back together

Molly-Mae Hague became a household name after appearing on Love Island

How much is Molly-Mae worth? Inside the Love Island star's huge net worth

Is Love Island's Samie Elishi dating Sam Thompson?

Is Love Island's Samie Elishi dating Sam Thompson?

Are Maya Jama and Ruben Dias dating?

Is Maya Jama dating footballer Ruben Dias?

Hot On Capital

Jacqui's dad has revealed why he didn't attend her MAFS wedding.

MAFS Australia’s Jacqui’s dad reveals why their family turned down her wedding invite

Listen to Capital Buzz on Global Player here.

How to listen to the Capital Buzz playlist

TikTok slang: A complete guide and what they mean

TikTok slang: A complete guide to the meanings behind each phrase

Internet

The Last of Us: Who is Eugene and why did Joel kill him?

What happened to Eugene in The Last of Us and why did Joel kill him?

What does HG and HB mean on TikTok?

What does HG and HB mean on TikTok? Text slang explained

Internet

Are Billy and Awhina from MAFS Australia dating?

Are Billy and Awhina from MAFS Australia dating?

MAFS Australia's Awhina breaks silence on Billy dating rumours

MAFS Australia's Awhina breaks silence on Billy dating rumours

Meghan Trainor changes 'All About That Bass' lyrics after weight loss and cosmetic surgery

Meghan Trainor changes 'All About That Bass' lyrics after weight loss and cosmetic surgery

Taylor Swift sent Travis Kelce an adorable gift at a work shoot.

Taylor Swift's ‘adorable’ homemade gift sent to Travis Kelce revealed by fan

MAFS Australia Billy reportedly on dating app despite Awhina romance

MAFS Australia Billy spotted on dating app despite rumoured Awhina romance

Does Jesse die in The Last of Us season 2? Here's what happens to him in the game

Does Jesse die in The Last of Us 2? Here's what happens to him in the game

Molly-Mae Hague teases season 2 of Behind It All documentary

Molly-Mae Hague teases season 2 of Behind It All documentary

MAFS Australia's Jacqui's alleged former flatmate spoke about what it was like to live with her.

Ex-flatmate reveals what Jacqui from MAFS Australia is like in real life

MAFS Australia's Jacqui shares unseen 'diary cam' footage from the show

MAFS Australia's Jacqui shares unseen 'diary cam' footage from the show

Modern Family's Ariel Winter explains heartbreaking reason why she left Hollywood

Modern Family's Ariel Winter explains heartbreaking reason why she left Hollywood

Lea Michele says she "wasn't allowed to stop" filming Glee when Corey Monteith died

Lea Michele says she "wasn't allowed to stop" filming Glee when Corey Monteith died

Wicked's Marissa Bode has urged the Met Gala to be more inclusive for people with disabilities

Wicked's Marissa Bode calls out Met Gala for lack of disability inclusivity

Are Lauren and Eliot from MAFS Australia still together?

Are MAFS Australia's Lauren and Eliot still together?

Are MAFS Australia's Katie and Tim still together?

Are MAFS Australia's Katie and Tim still together?

Are MAFS Australia's Ashleigh and Jake still together?

Are MAFS Australia's Ashleigh and Jake still together?

More Movies & TV News

Are MAFS Australia's Sierah and Billy still together?

Are MAFS Australia's Sierah and Billy still together?

Are MAFS Australia's Morena and Tony still together?

Are MAFS Australia's Morena and Tony still together?

Are MAFS Australia's Lauren and Clint still together?

Are MAFS Australia's Lauren and Clint still together?

Are MAFS Australia's Beth and Teejay still together?

Are MAFS Australia's Beth and Teejay still together?

Rhi and Jeff responded to claims their romance was 'staged'.

MAFS Australia’s Rhi and Jeff shut down claims their marriage was ‘staged’

TV & Films

Love Island

Married At First Sight Australia

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2025

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset