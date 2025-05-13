MAFS Australia’s Carina reveals ‘behind the scenes’ of Jamie and Eliot romance

13 May 2025, 10:54

Carina told all about Jamie and Eliot's relationship.
Carina told all about Jamie and Eliot's relationship. Picture: Nine/TikTok

By Jenny Medlicott

MAFS Australia’s Carina has weighed in on Jamie and Eliot's shock new relationship.

Married at First Sight Australia might be officially wrapped up for the year but that doesn’t mean the drama and relationship goss is behind us just yet!

While we know most of this year's MAFS couples didn't stand the test of time (apart from one), we do know that some unlikely romances have formed between other participants on the show since filming ended.

One such couple is Jamie Marinos and Eliot Donovan, who in recent weeks have not only been spotted in public looking loved up, but have also shared countless adorable videos together.

Jamie recently broke her silence on how things are going with the MAFS groom and now, in a new turn of events, their co-star Carina Mirabile has spilled the tea on the behind-the-scenes view of their romance.

Jamie and Eliot have been spending a lot of time together since leaving MAFS.
Jamie and Eliot have been spending a lot of time together since leaving MAFS. Picture: TikTok

Speaking to Nine, Carina revealed things seem to be going pretty well between Jamie and Eliot, as she said: "I think Jamie is in her love bubble at the moment with her and Eliot.

“I think it's still early stages for them﻿ but they're definitely in their little happy bubble and enjoying each other's time together and really just getting to know one another.”

Jamie’s relationship unexpectedly took a turn for the worst with her MAFS husband Dave Hand in the show after they had spent weeks as one of the fan fave couples. While they made it to Final Vows, they eventually parted ways after the show finished filming.

But clearly the end of that relationship hasn't put Jamie off romance, as Carina admitted the MAFS bride seems like she’s “her old self again” now that she’s 'loved up' with Eliot.

Carina added: “There's a spark in her and they get along really well. I'm happy for them, she's deserving of it and he's deserving of it. If that's what makes them happy, then so it should be."

Jamie finally spoke out about her rumoured romance with Eliot last week, as she admitted they had been spending a lot of time together in recent weeks. She told Nine: “I hang out heaps with Eliot. He's become a very good, very close person to my life so I'm really appreciative of Eliot.”

But when asked about the pair’s relationship status, she told the outlet they were just trying to enjoy getting to know each other for now.

She said: “I understand everyone wants an answer but we're in the real world now, so it's not like we're going to be official or announce something tomorrow.

"﻿I'm enjoying getting to know Eliot, I'm getting to know different people, I'm just being open."

