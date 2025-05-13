MAFS Australia's Billy addresses Carina's 'fake couple' claims

MAFS Australia's Billy addresses Carina's 'fake couple' claims. Picture: Instagram / Nine

By Abbie Reynolds

Married at First Sight Australia's Billy has responded to claims he asked Carina to form a fake couple with him.

Married at First Sight Australia might have come to an end on our TVs but the drama continues as the cast return to socials after six months of production being in control of their accounts.

Awhina and Adrian were both quick to answer fans' questions and now Billy has joined them in spilling the post-show tea. In particular the MAFS groom has addressed claims made by Carina after the reunion episode aired.

Previously, Carina claimed that Billy had suggested they form a fake couple to "stir the pot" during the reunion episode. She said she turned down the offer, explaining: "Billy did mention something like that, but I was like, ‘Absolutely not’.

"I'm not one of those girls, I'm not doing that and I don't have those types of feelings. As a friendship, absolutely, but I’m not stirring any pot."

Billy was confused that Sierah addressed Awhina's concerns before his. Picture: Nine

Now, speaking on Instagram live, Billy has shut down her claims with one word. The MAFS star was asked: "Is it true you asked Carina to form a fake couple for the reunion?"

After reading the question aloud, he replied: "Negative."

Billy delivered his response while Carina was celebrating Australian fashion week with her mum and fellow cast members Adrian, Tony and Jamie.

During the show, Billy was married to Sierah but their relationship was short-live and came to an end at the third commitment ceremony. After filming, Billy sparked dating rumours with MAFS bride Awhina.

Once she had her social media back, Awhina finally addressed the rumours and revealed they are simply just friends. In an Instagram Q&A, she said: "I haven't actually gone on a date with anyone post show or hung out with any guy I wasn't already friends with.

"So I'm very single, and I'm sorry to the 1929928338838 questions about Billy and I but we are friends."

The mum-of-one also revealed Billy was one of the few cast members she introduced to her son Landan. Upon his return to socials, Billy reshared a picture she posted saying: "And what an amazing son she has raised."

