What Is Emma Stone's New Film With Taylor Swift's Ex Joe Alwyn?

26 April 2024, 14:58

Fans are loosing it over this picture of Emma and Joe Alwyn
Fans are loosing it over this picture of Emma and Joe Alwyn. Picture: Getty

By Abbie Reynolds

Poor Things actress Emma Stone was photographed with Taylor Swift's ex-boyfriend Joe Alwyn for their upcoming movie - here's what we know about the new film.

Awkward!! Poor Things actress Emma Stone is being shipped with Taylor Swift's ex-boyfriend Joe Alwyn after a photograph of them together was posted for their upcoming movie Kinds Of Kindness.

In the picture, captioned 'Emma Emma Emma Joe Joe Joe', the pair are stood very close with Joe gazing down at Emma while she blankly looks at his lips - and the comments are going crazy.

While a lot of the comments were saying how much they loved Joe - clearly not TTPD stans lol - there were lots of comments like, "I loooove these two together! Awesome chemistry!", "Great chemistry on screen between these two" and "Jemma Jemma Jemma".

One comment said, "I emotionally need another scene [sic] that joe and emma are chasing each other" referencing a playful scene from the film The Favourite which they both starred in.

Why is the hard-core shipping awkward? Well, not only is Emma married to Dave McCary who she has a child with, Emma has been friends with Taylor since 2008. The pair go way back having first met at the Young Hollywood Awards for Hollywood Life magazine.

Joe and Emma for the opening night of "The Favourite"
Joe and Emma for the opening night of "The Favourite". Picture: Getty

What's Emma Stone's new film with Joe Alwyn about?

The movie Kinds of Kindness, set to come out June 28, 2024, stars Emma Stone, Joe Alwyn and Euphoria star Hunter Schafer and is a comedic drama centred around three stories; a man who tries to take control of his own life, a policeman whose wife seems like a different person, and a woman who searches for someone with a special ability.

The film is being directed by Yorgos Lanthimos who famously directed Poor Things, The Lobster, The Favourite and many more big screen classics.

Who is in the cast of Kinds of Kindess?

  • Emma Stone
  • Joe Alwyn
  • Jesse Plemons
  • Willem Dafoe
  • Margaret Qualley
  • Hunter Schafer
  • Hong Chau
  • Mamoudou Athie
  • Keke Palmer
  • Damien Bonnard
  • Elton LeBlanc
  • Cynthia LeBlanc

Kinds of Kindness trailer:

KINDS OF KINDNESS | Official Teaser | Searchlight Pictures

When does Emma Stone's new movie come out?

Kinds of Kindness starring Oscar winner Emma Stone is set to come June 28, 2024.

Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

