Why Did Taylor Swift And Joe Alwyn Break Up?

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn split after six years. Picture: Getty

By Abbie Reynolds

After the release of 'The Tortured Poets Department', Taylor Swift’s split from Joe Alwyn is on everyone's minds again. But why did they break up? Here's what we know.

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn split after dating for six years in April 2023, going their separate ways just a few weeks into Tay's Eras Tour. The release of Taylor's album ‘Tortured Poets Department’ has brought their break up back to the forefront of everyone's minds.

With many believing the album's title is a direct link to Joe and songs like 'So Long, London' and 'The Black Dog' reflecting the time she spent in London with the British actor, we are pretty convinced their relationship inspired a lot of this album.

At the time of their split People claimed their split was caused by ‘differences in their personalities’. Now that we are over a year on from their breakup, why did they really break up? Here's what we know.

Why did Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn split?

Taylor and Joe apparently split after things changed in their relationship when they emerged from the pandemic, with her schedule becoming busy once again while he also took on more acting roles.

They broke up after six years and a People’s source claimed they’d ‘had rough patches before.’ Their insider said: “They've had rough patches before and always worked things out, so friends thought they would take some time apart but eventually come back together.

"They had plenty in common and fell in love in a safe bubble while she was retreating from the world during Reputation," added their source.

"Then the pandemic hit, and they were locked down together and able to continue growing their relationship in this insulated way. But he didn't really 'know' her yet outside of that bubble."

There were also rumours that Joe had cheated on Taylor, but these were never proven. However many fans believe the lyrics of Taylor's song 'The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived' hint to the allegations.

In the track she acuses the 'small man' of 'sliding into inboxes' and sings: “And you’ll confess why you did it . . . And I’ll say good riddance. ’Cos it wasn’t sexy once it wasn’t forbidden."

'The Tortured Poets Department' doesn't just nod to the cheating rumours, she also seems to reveal marriage and baby plans that she had with Joe.

This is shown in lines from 'So Long, London' like: "You swore that you loved me, but where were the clues? I died on the altar waiting for the proof."

And in 'loml' Taylor sings: "You sh** talked me under the table, talking rings and talking cradles. I wish I could un-recall how we almost had it all."

How long were Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn together?

Taylor and Joe were together for six years, first meeting at the Met Gala in 2016 before they started dating in October that same year. They called things off in 2023 and later that year Taylor began dating Travis Kelce.

The International pop star has an array of songs about Joe, with many on the ‘Reputation’ album which she released a year later in November 2017.

Taylor, now 34, sings in her 'TTPD' track 'So Long, London', "I’m p**sed off you let me give you all that youth for free" - seemingly referencing the 6 years she spent with Joe.

