Inside Taylor Swift's Final Bonus Song 'The Black Dog' - Lyrics, Meaning & More

Taylor Swift announces new final bonus track for her upcoming album. Picture: Getty

By Abbie Reynolds

What is Taylor Swift's song 'The Black Dog'? Here are all the details we have on Taylor Swift's bonus track for her upcoming album ‘The Tortured Poets Department’.

Since announcing it at the 2024 Grammys in February Taylor Swift has been bread crumbing her upcoming album 'Tortured Poets Department'.

First, Taylor announced bonus track 'The Manuscript’, then she revealed a second exclusive bonus track titled ‘The Bolter’ followed by the reveal of a third bonus track 'The Albatross'. Now, 'The Black Dog' has become the fourth and final bonus track reveal ahead of the albums launch on April 19th.

This came as the 'Midnights' singer was performing for her The Eras Tour in Singapore. We are yet to know what any of these songs sound like, and since most Swifties expected a re-recording of 'Reputation' next and not a brand new album its up in the air as to what this album will sound like.

Taylor announced 'The Black Dog' on X with a link to pre-order the "final edition of The Tortured Poets Department". But what is the song about? Here's what we know...

Taylor Swift performs during The Eras Tour in Singapore. Picture: Getty

What is Taylor Swift's song 'The Black Dog'?

'The Black Dog' is a bonus song on Taylor Swift's upcoming album 'The Tortured Poets Department'. If you purchase 'The Black Dog' edition of the album you will get to hear this bonus track.

There are three other editions of the album, each with their own bonus track. Those are 'The Albatross', 'The Bolter' and 'The Manuscript'.

Taylor announced 'The Black Dog' with a link to pre-order the special edition of the album. 'The Black Dog' edition of the album has darker artwork than the others. For example 'The Manuscript' is mainly white but this one shows artwork of Taylor in front of a black background.

'The Black Dog' is on the final bonus edition of 'Tortured Poets Department'. Picture: Getty

What are the lyrics to Taylor Swift's song 'The Black Dog'?

When Taylor announced her bonus track 'The Black Dog' she gave swifties a little tease as to what the song is about. She wrote: "Old habits die screaming..."

So this one line is the only lyric we know from the song so far, but we will update this age with the full lyrics as soon as we have them.

What does 'The Black Dog' mean?

The term 'black dog' means 'a way of referring to feelings of depression' so it's likely this song is going to delve into some pretty heavy topics.

If you decide to purchase 'The Black Dog' edition of 'The Tortured Poets Department' make sure you've got the tissues handy, there's defo going to be some tears.

