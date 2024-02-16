Taylor Swift Announces Surprise Song ‘The Bolter’ – Inside The Meaning And Lyrics

16 February 2024, 16:24

Taylor Swift announced bonus track 'The Bolter'
Taylor Swift announced bonus track 'The Bolter'. Picture: Getty

By Kathryn Knight

Taylor Swift has announced a new bonus track called ‘The Bolter’ from her upcoming album the 'Tortured Poets Department'.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Taylor Swift is giving the people what they want in the run up to her 2024 album’s release and has announced an exclusive bonus track titled ‘The Bolter’, which she unveiled while performing on The Eras Tour in Melbourne, Australia, to thousands of screaming Swifties.

'The Bolter' is one of two confirmed bonus tracks, along with ‘The Manuscript’, but we’re yet to hear how Taylor’s new songs sound as 'Tortured Poets Department' doesn't come out until 19th April.

Fans have been guessing in the meantime if her new album is about her ex-boyfriend Joe Alwyn, after their split at the start of 2023.

But what is ‘The Bolter’ by Taylor Swift about, what does it mean and what are the lyrics?

Taylor Swift announced 'The Bolter' on The Eras Tour
Taylor Swift announced 'The Bolter' on The Eras Tour. Picture: Getty

What is the meaning of ‘The Bolter’, Taylor Swift’s song?

A bolter is a type of gun, a powerful weapon. It’s also a term used in aviation when a pilot fails to land an aircraft carrier. When it comes to Taylor’s lyricism and coded meanings, she could be taking inspiration for either one of these for her bonus track on ‘Tortured Poets Department’.

We’re getting similar vibes to ’The Archer’ with this newly-announced track, but we’ll have to wait until 19th April when the album comes out to find out what Tay is singing about.

However, she did give us a glimpse at some of the lyrics when she announced ’The Bolter’ – more on that below.

Taylor Swift goes to the club with her parents and Travis Kelce

What are the lyrics to ‘The Bolter’?

As Taylor announced ‘The Bolter’ as a bonus track, she included some lyrics to get us all in our feels.

“You don’t get to tell me about sad,” is the one lyric she gave us so we’re taking that and running with it.

From this, fans are expecting a heartfelt ballad filled with heartache and pure turmoil. But we’ll have to wait until 19th April to hear it in full!

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

More News

See more More News

Taylor Swift announced 'Dead Poets Department'

What Is Taylor Swift ‘Tortured Poets Department’? When It Comes Out And What's On The Track List

Here's the full list of every artist performing at the BRITs 2024.

Who's Performing At The BRIT Awards 2024?

Anton delivered a heart felt speech to Georgia H

How Anton Won Over Love Island Viewers Again With Georgia Harrison Speech

TV & Film

Zendaya's red carpet outfit at the Dune Part 2 world premiere broke the internet

The Reactions To Zendaya’s Dune Premiere Look Are As Iconic As The Metal Suit Itself

Here's the real reason why Jack Fincham and Dani Dyer split after Love Island

The Reason Love Island 2018 Winners Dani Dyer And Jack Fincham Split

Taylor Swift's Eras Tour sells out across Europe and the UK

When Is Taylor Swift's Eras Tour In The UK?

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Maya Jama teased a Love Island: All Stars bombshell

Maya Jama Teases Surprise Love Island: All Stars Bombshell

Exclusive
Dua Lipa reads fan mail

Dua Lipa On New Hair, 'Singledom' And Being Vulnerable With Her Fave Album

Exclusive
Maura Higgins teases awkward encounter with her ex Curtis Pritchard on Love Island Games

Maura Higgins Reveals 'Not Too Polite Run In' With Ex Curtis Pritchard On Love Island Games

Jonas Brothers re-lived their 'Burnin' Up' music video

WATCH: The Jonas Brothers Re-Live Iconic 'Burnin' Up' Music Video

Exclusive
Joel Dommett milks his own nipples

WATCH: Joel Dommett Proves He Can Milk His Own Nipples!?

Exclusive
Ron Hall and Lana Jenkins reached the Love Island final

Love Island’s Ron Hall Thinks ITV2 Should Make One Change To Islanders’ Instagram Ban

Love Island

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Artists

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Featured Podcasts

Love Island: The Morning After

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Featured Playlists

Red Flags

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits