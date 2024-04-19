Taylor Swift Proves Fans Right With 'The Anthology' Double Album Drop And Swifties Are Losing It

19 April 2024, 11:09 | Updated: 19 April 2024, 11:14

Taylor Swift dropped two albums on April 19th
Taylor Swift dropped two albums on April 19th. Picture: Getty

By Abbie Reynolds

Here are all the best fan reactions to Taylor Swift's 'The Tortured Poets Department' album being a double drop with 'The Anthology'.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Happy 'The Tortured Poets Department' AND 'The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology' to all who celebrate!

Taylor Swift's highly-anticipated album drop was heightened by the fact that it is a double album drop, something that most the Swifties predicted in their theories.

However, the clues weren't quite solid enough to get all fans on board. But Taylor proved the sceptics wrong today by announcing that TTPD is, in fact, a double album release. Songs on the tracklist, like 'So long, London' and 'The Alchemy', are being accompanied by 15 extra songs.

Two hours after 'TTPD' came out, Taylor took to socials to say: "It’s a 2am surprise: The Tortured Poets Department is a secret DOUBLE album. I’d written so much tortured poetry in the past 2 years and wanted to share it all with you.

"So here’s the second instalment of TTPD: The Anthology. 15 extra songs. And now the story isn’t mine anymore… it’s all yours."

Taylor Swift Easter egged the double album release with sneaky peace signs
Taylor Swift Easter egged the double album release with sneaky peace signs. Picture: Youtube/ Recording Academy

The double album theory started from the moment Taylor announced her 11th studio album at the 2024 Grammys when she randomly threw up a peace sign. At multiple times on her Eras Tour she was also seen making the same hand gesture.

Then the theory was inflamed by Taylor's Tortured Poets Spotify Pop-Up Library which was littered with hints to the number two - from a model of a hand in the peace sign to clocks with the hands at 2 o'clock.

Then two days before the album drop Taylor tweeted, "[peace sign emoji] days til THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT". And of course, when she announced the "2am surprise" she included the same emoji, showing that it was in fact an Easter egg all along.

Ahead of '1989 Taylor's Version' there were some theories that it was going to be a double drop, but they were proved wrong, so the Swifties are considering this a victory. Here are some of the funniest reactions.

That's right Swifties, wipe off that clown make up and stand proud - you were right on this one.

Honestly 'Who's Afraid Of Little Old Me?' all of us Taylor... you wrote over thirty songs in two years, broke records with a worldwide tour, smashed the box office, became a billionaire, and swept a 6ft 5" man off his feet.

Is there anything she can not do?

One thing you should never do? Doubt a Swiftie.

