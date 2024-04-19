Read Taylor Swift's 'The Tortured Poets Department' Prologue Poem In Full Here

Read Taylor Swift's 'The Tortured Poets Department' Prologue In Full Here. Picture: Graham Denholm/TAS24/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management, Republic Records

In the album booklet of 'The Tortured Poets Department', Taylor Swift explains the meaning behind the project in a poem.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Want to know what Taylor Swift's new album 'The Tortured Poets Department' is about? She outlines it all in the prologue.

Taylor Swift may not do many interviews about her music these days but, as day one Swifties will already know, she always discusses the meaning behind her albums in her elaborate album prologues. You can find these at the start of the album booklets of Taylor's CDs. Last year, 'Speak Now (Taylor's Version)' and '1989 (Taylor's Version)' both had prologues.

What does Taylor say in 'The Tortured Poets Department' prologue though? Here's your guide to the album's epic poem.

Read more: Read Stevie Nicks' Poem For Taylor Swift's 'The Tortured Poets Department' In Full Here

Taylor Swift shares cryptic message

'The Tortured Poets Department' contains Taylor's most elaborate prologue yet because not only has she written a poem for the album but there's also a poem that precedes it by Stevie Nicks. Stevie's poem outlines an ill-fated relationship between two people and it appears to reference Taylor and Stevie's exes. Read our breakdown of Stevie's poem: HERE.

As for Taylor's poem she writes a "summary of [her findings]" for the Tortured Poets Department in which she reflects on the same relationship that Stevie outlines. She writes: As you might all unfortunately recall / I had been struck with a case of a restricted humanity / Which explains my plea here today of temporary insanity.

Appearing to reference her short-lived relationship with Matty Healy after breaking up with Joe Alwyn, Taylor writes: Out of the slammer and into a tidal wave / How gallant to save the empress from her gilded tower / Swinging a sword he could barely lift.

Addressing how it also fell apart, Taylor continues: But loneliness struck at that fateful hour / Low hanging fruit on his wine stained lips / He never even scratched the surface of me / None of them did.

Taylor Swift on the opening night of The Eras Tour. Picture: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

Taylor also calls the relationship "self-harm" before concluding that it can inspire her "best" writing. She says: A smirk creeps onto this poet’s face / Because it’s the worst men that I write best.

Has anyone checked in on Matty Healy today?

In Summation: Summary Poem by Taylor Swift

At this hearing

I stand before my fellow members of the Tortured Poets Department

With a summary of my findings

A debrief, a detailed rewinding

For the purpose of warning

For the sake of reminding

As you might all unfortunately recall

I had been struck with a case of a restricted humanity

Which explains my plea here today of temporary insanity

You see, the pendulum swings

Oh, the chaos it brings

Leads the caged beast to do the most curious things

Lovers spend years denying what’s ill fated

Resentment rotting away galaxies we created

Stars placed and glued meticulously by hand next to the ceiling fan

Tried wishing on comets

Tried dimming the shine

Tried to orbit his planet

Some stars never align

And in one conversation, I tore down the whole sky

Spring sprung forth with dazzling freedom hues

Then a crash from the skylight

Bursting through

Something old, someone hallowed, who told me he could be brand new

And so I was out of the oven

And into the microwave

Out of the slammer and into a tidal wave

How gallant to save the empress from her gilded tower

Swinging a sword he could barely lift

But loneliness struck at that fateful hour

Low hanging fruit on his wine stained lips

He never even scratched the surface of me

None of them did

“In summation, it was not a love affair!”

I screamed while bringing my fists to my coffee ringed desk

It was a mutual manic phase

It was self harm

It was house and then cardiac arrest

A smirk creeps onto this poet’s face

Because it’s the worst men that I write best

And so I enter into evidence

My tarnished coat of arms

My muses, acquired like bruises

My talismans and charms

The tick, tick, tick of love bombs

My veins of pitch black ink

All’s fair in love and poetry

Sincerely, The Chairman of The Tortured Poets Department

Read more about Taylor Swift here:

Tyla Does A Perfect British Accent In Chaotic Mystery Interview

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.