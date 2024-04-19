What are Taylor Swift's 'Fortnight' Lyrics About? The Meaning Explained

Taylor Swift 'Fortnight' Lyrics Meaning Explained. Picture: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images, Republic Records

By Sam Prance

Is Taylor Swift's 'Fortnight' about Joe Alwyn or Matty Healy? Here's what fans think the Post Malone collaboration is about.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Swifties assemble! Taylor Swift and Post Malone's first collab is officially here. What are their 'Fortnight' lyrics about though?

Ahead of the release of 'The Tortured Poets Department', Taylor Swift tweeted that 'Fortnight' is the album's first single. She teased: "I’ve been such a huge fan of Post because of the writer he is, his musical experimentation and those melodies he creates that just stick in your head forever. I got to witness that magic come to life firsthand when we worked together."

Read more: What Is Taylor Swift Releasing For Record Store Day 2024?

Naturally, fans are already obsessed with the song and hearing Taylor and Post together. What's the real meaning behind 'Fortnight' though? And who is it about? Joe Alwyn? Matty Healy? Here's a fully guide to Taylor Swift's 'Fortnight' lyrics.

Who are Taylor Swift's 'Fortnight' lyrics about?

Ahead of the release of 'Fortnight', fans speculated that the song could be about the last two weeks of her relationship with Joe Alwyn. 'Fortnight' is a British word for a period of two weeks. However, people also connected it to her other British ex Matty Healy who she dated after Joe. Now, the song is out, it's a lot more abstract than fans originally suspected.

In the first verse, Taylor alludes to being in an emotionally fragile place. She sings: I was supposed to be sent away but they forgot to come and get me. Taylor then wishes an ex well who betrayed her: All of this to say, I hope you're okay, but you're the reason / No one here's to blame but what about your quiet treason.

In the second verse, Taylor appears to sing about a short-lived romance that failed to help her "move on": All my mornings are Mondays stuck in an endless Februrary / I took the miracle move on drug and the effects were temporary / And I love you, it's ruining my life / I touched you for only a fortnight.

It's possible that the first verse is directed at Joe and the second is directed at Matty. However, it's unlikely that Taylor will ever specify who the song is about. After all, her songs are far more about her emotions than any people in particular.

Taylor Swift shares cryptic message

Taylor is yet to open up directly about the meaning behind the song but we imagine that things will become clearer when the official music video drops later today. We shall keep you posted with any updates.

What do you think 'Fortnight' is about?

Taylor Swift - 'Fortnight (feat. Post Malone)' lyrics

VERSE 1

I was supposed to be sent away

But they forgot to come and get me

I was a functioning alcoholic

'Til nobody noticed my new aesthetic

All of this to say, I hope you're okay

But you're the reason

And no one here's to blame

But what about your quiet treason

CHORUS

And for a fortnight there we were forever running

'Til you sometimes ask about the weather

Now you're in my backyard turned into good neighbours

Your wife waters flowers, I wanna kill her

VERSE 2

All my mornings are Mondays stuck in an endless February

I took the miracle move on drug and the effects were temporary

And I love you, it's ruining my life

I love you, it's ruining my life

I touched you for only a fortnight

I touched you, but I touched you

CHORUS

And for a fortnight there, we were forever running

'Til you sometimes ask about the weather

Now you're in my backyard turned into good neighbours

Your wife waters flowers, I wanna kill her

And for a fortnight, there we were together running

'Til you sometimes come and tug my sweater

Now you’re at the mailbox turned into good neighbours

My husband is cheating, I wanna kill him

BRIDGE

I love you, it’s ruining my life

I love you, it's ruining my life

I touched you for only a fortnight

I touched you, I touched you

I love you, it’s ruining my life

I love you, it's ruining my life

I touched you for only a fortnight

I touched you, I touched you

BRIDGE

I’m call you up, but you won’t pick up?

Another fortnight lost in America

Move to Florida, buy the car you want (Car you want)

But it won’t start up 'til you touch, touch, touch me

I’m call you up but you won’t pick up

Another fortnight lost in America

Move to Florida, buy the car you want

But it won’t start up 'til I touch, touch you

Read more about Taylor Swift here:

Tyla Does A Perfect British Accent In Chaotic Mystery Interview

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.