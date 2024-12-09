Wicked fans praise Danna Paola's "incredible" Spanish dub of 'Defying Gravity'

Wicked fans praise Danna Paola's "incredible" Spanish dub of 'Defying Gravity'. Picture: Universal Pictures, Ethan Miller/Getty Images

By Sam Prance

Elite actress Danna Paola plays Elphaba in the Spanish dub of Wicked and fans are praising her vocals.

You know Danna Paola from Elite but have you heard her sing? Danna's Spanish dub of 'Defying Gravity' is going viral.

There's no denying that Wicked is one of the cinematic events of the year. Not only is the movie musical breaking box office records all around the world but Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande have also earned Golden Globe nominations for their performances as Elphaba and Glinda respectively. Everyone is feeling the magic this holiday season.

However, what you may not realise is Danna Paola, who plays Lu in Elite, does the Spanish dub of Elphaba. On top of that, Danna's recorded Spanish versions of all the songs and, similar to Cynthia Erivo and Idinia Menzel's definitive versions, people can't get over how amazing Danna's take on 'Defying Gravity' is.

Danna Paola voices Elphaba in Wicked’s Spanish dub

Fans of Danna Paola will already know that she was a child star in Mexico long before starring in Elite and she's done huge voiceover roles before. In 2010, Danna recorded the Spanish dub of Rapunzel in Tangled when she was just 15 years old. She also plays Raya in the Spanish dub of Disney's Raya the Last Dragon.

Perhaps most notably though, Danna actually played Elphaba in Wicked in over 300 performances of Mexico City's professional production of the show. At just 18 years old, Danna was the youngest actress to ever play Elphaba on stage at the time.

Danna Paola first played Elphaba in Wicked in Mexico City. Picture: Victor Chavez/WireImage

Danna's portrayal of Elphaba was so popular that it led to her dubbing Elphaba in the official Wicked movie. Now, clips of Danna's performance have made their way to social media and fans are in awe.

Recently a video went viral on TikTok, praising Danna's take on 'Defying Gravity' ('En Contra De La Gravedad'). A fan wrote: "Wow she really captured Cynthia’s vocals in Spanish. Wasn’t expecting it to sound so good."

Another commented: "First dub that actually matches the original. WOW."

Someone also said: "This is perhaps the best dub I’ve ever seen?"

The video has currently been viewed over 1.8 million times.

When does the Spanish Wicked soundtrack come out?

As it stands, Universal are yet to announce if they'll be releasing the international versions of the Wicked soundtrack officially. So, for the time being you can listen to Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande's incredible takes on the songs.

Outside of on screen projects, Danna is also a recording artist in her own right. From 'Mala Fama' to 'XT4S1S', there are plenty of Danna bops, bangers and ballads to enjoy.

