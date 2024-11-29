Wicked’s Cynthia Erivo says fans should sing along with the movie in cinemas

29 November 2024, 16:24

Wicked’s Cynthia Erivo says fans should sing along with the movie in cinemas. Picture: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic, Universal Pictures
By Sam Prance

Certain cinema chains have banned singing along with Wicked but Cynthia Erivo disagrees with them.

Wicked's Cynthia Erivo has officially weighed in on whether or not fans should sing along with the movie in cinemas.

If you've seen Wicked on stage, you will already know that it has one of the most beloved and infectious soundtracks in Broadway history. From 'Popular' to 'Defying Gravity', every song has hooks that are tailor-made to belt out loud. As a result, fans have been arguing over cinema etiquette. Is it ok to sing along with the film when you see it, or not?

Well, some cinemas have banned singing along but now Cynthia Erivo has encouraged viewers to sing if they want.

A day in the life of Wicked’s Cynthia Erivo

Appearing on the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade broadcast on NBC, Cynthia was asked by Hoda Kotb about people singing along with Wicked in cinemas and what she thinks about it. Siding with everyone singing along, Cynthia said: "Good! I’m OK with it. We spent this long singing it ourselves, it’s time for everyone else to join in. It’s wonderful.”

However, in spite of Cynthia's comments some cinema chains have banned singing along during their showings. AMC cinemas are playing an advert before Wicked, with the instruction: "At AMC Theatres, silence is golden. No talking. No texting. No singing. No wailing. No flirting. And absolutely no name-calling. Enjoy the magic of movies.”

Speaking with IndyStar, AMC spokesperson Ryan Noonan explained the ban: "AMC has a long-standing policy that prohibits disruptive behaviour. The Wicked preshow spot incorporates the themes of the film as a fun, engaging reminder to moviegoers to not disrupt the experience for those around them as they enjoy the show.”

Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande in Wicked
Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande in Wicked. Picture: Alamy

Cynthia isn't the first star to encourage singing along in the cinema either. Speaking on the Moana 2 red carpet about the discourse, Dawne "The Rock" Johnson said: "Sing! You’ve paid your hard-earned money for a ticket, and you’ve gone into a musical and you’re into it. Sing.”

So there we have it. Singing along is Cynthia approved. If you're worried about disturbing other cinema goers though, you can attend Wicked singalong screenings from 25th December.

