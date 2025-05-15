Penn Badgley reveals shock precaution he had to take while filming You's brutal water scene

Penn Badgley had to put wax over "every orifice" in order to safely film the scene where Joe attacks Bronte. Picture: Taylor Hill/FilmMagic, Netflix

By Katie Louise Smith

"When we got in, we had to put in every orifice — I’m not kidding — wax. So, ears, nose… others…"

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Netflix's You might be done and dusted but Penn Badgley is not finished yet. You want some more behind-the-scenes facts and surprises about the final season? He's got 'em...

The latest? Penn just revealed the shocking precaution he had to take while filming that terrifying Joe scene in the final episode – and it involves putting wax in a pretty private place.

If you've watched You season 5, you'll know the scene we're talking about. In the finale, Joe shows his violent true colours when he chases and brutally attacks Bronte. Clad only in his boxers, Joe manages to catch Bronte and attempts to drown her in a pond.

However, the pond in question was actually laced with E. coli so Penn, Madeline Brewer and their body doubles had to put wax everywhere to protect themselves. And buy everywhere, we mean... everywhere.

You season 5's final episode sees Joe attack Bronte. Picture: Netflix

Chatting about the scene on Podcrushed with cohosts Nava Kavelin and Sophie Ansari, and director Lee Toland Krieger, Penn revealed that most of the scene was actually filmed with their body doubles.

"I did get into the water for the final bit, I had to be fully submerged by the water," Penn said. "But the water was laced with E. coli. They did test it beforehand, and they said it was manageable, but what we all had to do, when we got in, we had to put in every orifice — I’m not kidding — wax. So, ears, nose… others…"

Later in the conversation, Penn then jokingly asked director Lee: "Have you put wax in your rectum?"

The question then prompted Lee to recall a moment during filming when Penn was asked to do that very thing: "I remember, later that night, you telling me that Tony came up to you? He’s like: 'I’m only gonna ask you this once and never again… I need you to put this in your rectum.'"

Penn responded: "And I said: 'Tony... That’s not a question!'"

Joe exposes his terrifying true self after attacking Bronte and attempting to drown her. Picture: Netflix

Penn also revealed that he had to wear the "tightest Speedo" that was made out of "really, really thick” material to protect him from the bacteria in the water.

"It was a small, small man-made little pond," he explained. "The grass was covered in goose sh--. There were four of us who ended up having to get into that water, and we all had to cover every orifice. Seal it with, like, this wax pomade, in the noses, and then right after, when we got out, we had to spray our mouths and nose and ears with an antiseptic."

Clarifying that the pond wasn't "dangerous", Lee added: "I remember seeing all the water testing from safety and it was… It was not something you want to go and swim some laps in, but a lot of this is out of an abundance of caution."

“I’m saying all this not because it was dangerous at all, but because it was just gross,” Penn agreed, before Lee continued: “I’d never ask you to do something I wouldn’t do myself, OK? I didn’t get in the water, for the record."

Read more about Netflix's You here:

Bella Ramsey Paints A Portrait While Answering Questions | The Last Of Us

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.