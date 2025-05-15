Love Island's Gabby Allen breaks silence after shock Casey O'Gorman split

15 May 2025, 12:45

Love Island's Gabby Allen breaks silence after shock Casey O'Gorman split
Love Island's Gabby Allen breaks silence after shock Casey O'Gorman split. Picture: Getty / Shutterstock
Following the Love Island All Stars winners' shock split, Gabby has broken her silence.

Three months after they were crowned the winners of Love Island All Stars, it was revealed that Gabby Allen and Casey O'Gorman had decided to call it a day on their relationship.

The pair won the show with just 3% of the vote against runner ups Luca Bish and Grace Jackson. Days before the split was announced the couple had finally revealed that they'd been officially girlfriend and boyfriend for a while.

But, according to their statement, "after much thoughtful consideration" they decided to end things. Love Island fans have been waiting bated breathe for the couple to address the news publicly.

Gabby came to support Casey during The London Marathon
Gabby came to support Casey during The London Marathon. Picture: Instagram

After attending the BAFTAs alone, Gabby took a couple of days away from socials - noticeably staying quiet as the break up news broke.

But on Wednesday, she return to her Instagram stories to say: "Looking and feeling disheveled after a long day! Dog run, work calls, gym, bridesmaid duties, shopping (got noting)"

"But I did get told I was 'glowing' a few times (which was nice) and I think I know why," Gabby said before going on to do a skincare advert.

While she was most likely had to return to social media for the ad, she did speak out and hint to her split from Casey just days before the news broke.

At the BAFTAs she revealed that she was struggling to find time for their relationship. She told The Mirror: "I think that's the only thing that like you have to really try and navigate is like going back into your real world.

"I have two businesses so I have to like try and juggle that. Which I don't have time to bloody see anyone, let alone have a boyfriend."

She concluded: "So that's like something that's like new into my life that we've been like y'know trying ... you have to make time because otherwise you end up not seeing each other for a week.

"So that's once again ... like when we do see each other, we just wanna like snog and stuff and not be on camera!"

Gabby and Casey after the All Stars final
Gabby and Casey after the All Stars final. Picture: Instagram

Ultimately, despite efforts to spend what little time they had together, they ended up parting ways, but have insisted they'll stay friends.

"This decision was mutual, and they both remain on good terms as friends with a shared respect for each other," the break up statement read.

