Wicked's Cynthia Erivo shuts down "inappropriate" question about her long nails. Picture: Lia Toby/Getty Images, Theo Wargo/Getty Images

By Sam Prance

Cynthia Erivo said she's "annoyed" people ask her the same thing all time on Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard.

Wicked star Cynthia Erivo has shut down an "inappropriate" question about her long nails in a new viral interview clip.

2024 is truly Cynthia Erivo's year. The beloved Tony, Emmy and Grammy award winning actress is currently receiving rave reviews for her portrayal of Elphaba in Wicked and she's already receiving Oscar buzz for her performance. Not only that but Cynthia has also been wowing fans with exquisite looks at Wicked premieres all around the world.

In particular, Cynthia has been serving iconic nail art at every event. However, in spite of this, Cynthia's also been subject to invasive questioning surrounding the length of her nails and now she's called it out on a podcast.

Appearing on the Armchair Expert podcast, Dax Shepard asked Cynthia: "Can I ask you a really crazy question, that's inappropriate? When you're wiping your butt..." Cynthia then responded: "I knew you would ask that question."

When Dax suggested that "everyone's afraid to ask it", Cynthia cleared up: "No, no one's afraid to ask it. Everybody asks that question." She added: "My answer is nobody uses just their fingers to wipe their backside. You use tissue, correct? And you wipe!”

However, Dax didn't back down, he then asked: "Does the tissue go on the tip of the fingernails, or do you try to get the tissue on the...” Setting the record straight, Cynthia said: "Pads of the fingers.".

Continuing his line of questioning, Dax added: "Great, great, great, now we’re getting somewhere. Then you’re just feeling the little tickle of the nails on the crack of your butt sometimes?”

Cynthia replied: "No, because the tissue's there. None of that."

Getting real about how these types of questions affect her, Cynthia said: "I’m annoyed by it. I’m, like, ‘Come on, guys'. I get it, but it’s also, like, ‘I’m a functioning adult, and I’ve never walked around smelling like, you know…"

She finally quipped: "There are people who do not have nails who need to check how they're wiping."

Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande in Wicked. Picture: Alamy

Like Cynthia, Elphaba has talon nails in Wicked. Discussing Elphaba's braids and nails with Pop Sugar, Cynthia said: "I knew I wanted [Elphaba] to have micro braids and I wanted her to have a full set [of nails] for two reasons: [they are] a nod to my culture and a nod to the world of Oz."

She also explained that Elphaba's nails get longer throughout the movie: I "imagined that her nails were a part of her magic - that they just grew out of her and she hadn't yet discovered why, like her green skin. As she grows into herself, the nails get longer."

