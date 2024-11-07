Wicked movie includes different version of Glinda's 'Popular' with new parts

Wicked movie includes different version of Glinda's 'Popular' with new parts. Picture: Universal Pictures, LANDMARK MEDIA / Alamy Stock Photo

By Sam Prance

Ariana Grande has revealed that they've made some changes to 'Popular' in the Wicked movie.

Ariana Grande has opened up about her version of 'Popular' and teased that it's different from the Broadway version.

Ever since Wicked first debuted on stage in 2003, people have been obsessed with 'Popular'. Glinda's solo is comedy gold and it acts as a very important moment in Glinda and Elphaba's enemies to besties friendship arc. While every Glinda actress puts their own spin on the song, most stay true to Kristin Chenoweth's iconic original recording.

As a result, fans are eager to hear Ariana's take on 'Popular' and it turns out that she's added new parts to it.

Behind the scenes of Wicked with Ariana Grande

Appearing on the Emsolation podcast, Ariana opened up about the experience of shooting 'Popular' and revealed that she caught COVID-19 shortly before filming. She explained: "I coincidentally for the first time in my life had Covid the week before 'Popular'. I showed up on set ready to go with my little mask two days before cameras were up."

Referring to the new extended version of the song, she added: "We didn't know if we were gonna do that long ending with the key changes until we saw the hallway at Shiz. [Cinematographer] Alice [Brooks] and [director] Jon [M. Chu] were like, 'We have to make use of this gorgeous hallway."

She continued: "Chris [Jarosz], our brilliant choreographer, was like, 'Play the long version again'. And then he just choreographed it and spontaneously taught me two days before we shot it. And that's how we decided to use that ending of the song."

Ariana ended by saying: "We had a version of it where it doesn't modulate and a version where it does and the hallway and the choreography is what sold us on going with it."

A new extended version of 'Popular' with extra key changes? I'm listening.

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo in Wicked. Picture: Alamy

Unfortunately, we'll have to wait until Wicked comes out in cinemas to know exactly how different Ariana's version of 'Popular' is. However, for anyone concerned it won't live up to the original, Kristin Chenoweth has already given the film her seal of approval.

Taking to TikTok after seeing the movie, Kristin said: "Oh my gosh. I just saw the movie and I'm dying. I'm deceased, I'm actually dead, I'm not here. People are not gonna be well when they see this film. It is so good. It is so special."

She added: "The story is so wonderful and Cynthia and Ariana are amazing. The whole cast is amazing. Jon Chu nailed it. I was so moved. I'm so emotional, happy filled with joy."

Bring on 22nd November!

