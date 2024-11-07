Wicked movie includes different version of Glinda's 'Popular' with new parts

7 November 2024, 15:58

Wicked movie includes different version of Glinda's 'Popular' with new parts
Wicked movie includes different version of Glinda's 'Popular' with new parts. Picture: Universal Pictures, LANDMARK MEDIA / Alamy Stock Photo
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

Ariana Grande has revealed that they've made some changes to 'Popular' in the Wicked movie.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Ariana Grande has opened up about her version of 'Popular' and teased that it's different from the Broadway version.

Ever since Wicked first debuted on stage in 2003, people have been obsessed with 'Popular'. Glinda's solo is comedy gold and it acts as a very important moment in Glinda and Elphaba's enemies to besties friendship arc. While every Glinda actress puts their own spin on the song, most stay true to Kristin Chenoweth's iconic original recording.

As a result, fans are eager to hear Ariana's take on 'Popular' and it turns out that she's added new parts to it.

Behind the scenes of Wicked with Ariana Grande

Appearing on the Emsolation podcast, Ariana opened up about the experience of shooting 'Popular' and revealed that she caught COVID-19 shortly before filming. She explained: "I coincidentally for the first time in my life had Covid the week before 'Popular'. I showed up on set ready to go with my little mask two days before cameras were up."

Referring to the new extended version of the song, she added: "We didn't know if we were gonna do that long ending with the key changes until we saw the hallway at Shiz. [Cinematographer] Alice [Brooks] and [director] Jon [M. Chu] were like, 'We have to make use of this gorgeous hallway."

She continued: "Chris [Jarosz], our brilliant choreographer, was like, 'Play the long version again'. And then he just choreographed it and spontaneously taught me two days before we shot it. And that's how we decided to use that ending of the song."

Ariana ended by saying: "We had a version of it where it doesn't modulate and a version where it does and the hallway and the choreography is what sold us on going with it."

A new extended version of 'Popular' with extra key changes? I'm listening.

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo in Wicked
Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo in Wicked. Picture: Alamy

Unfortunately, we'll have to wait until Wicked comes out in cinemas to know exactly how different Ariana's version of 'Popular' is. However, for anyone concerned it won't live up to the original, Kristin Chenoweth has already given the film her seal of approval.

Taking to TikTok after seeing the movie, Kristin said: "Oh my gosh. I just saw the movie and I'm dying. I'm deceased, I'm actually dead, I'm not here. People are not gonna be well when they see this film. It is so good. It is so special."

She added: "The story is so wonderful and Cynthia and Ariana are amazing. The whole cast is amazing. Jon Chu nailed it. I was so moved. I'm so emotional, happy filled with joy."

Bring on 22nd November!

Read more about Wicked here:

WATCH: The Driver Era's Ross Lynch and Rocky Lynch Interview Each Other

Ross Lynch and Rocky Lynch Interview Each Other | The Driver Era

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

Latest TV & Film News

Scary Movie 6: Release date, cast, title, plot spoilers, trailers and news

Scary Movie 6: Release date, cast, title, plot spoilers, trailers and news

Will Regina Hall be in Scary Movie 6? Here's what she's said about playing Brenda again

Will Brenda be in Scary Movie 6? Here's what Regina Hall's said about playing her again

Amy reveals the truth behind her walkout on Luke

MAFS UK's Amy reveals truth about final Luke date as she calls out 'awkward edit

Is Sarah pregnant with John B's baby in Outer Banks season 4?

Is Sarah pregnant in Outer Banks season 4?

Who dies in Outer Banks season 4? Does JJ die?

Who dies in Outer Banks season 4? Does JJ die? All the deaths explained

Wicked's Cynthia Erivo didn't think she would be cast as Elphaba because she's Black

Wicked's Cynthia Erivo didn't think she would be cast as Elphaba because she's Black

Is Rudy Pankow leaving Outer Banks? The rumours explained

Is Rudy Pankow leaving Outer Banks after season 4? The rumours explained

Explaining what happened with every MAFS UK 2024 couple

Which MAFS UK couples are still together? Here's which 2024 couples have split

Nathan and Lacey were paired together by the experts in MAFS UK 2024

Are Lacey and Nathan still together after MAFS UK 2024?

Who is Larissa Genrette on Outer Banks? Is she a real person?

Who is Larissa Genrette in Outer Banks? How she died and how she's connected to JJ

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Zendaya and Tom Hollands’s complete relationship timeline - how they met to where they are now
Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History, Her Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits