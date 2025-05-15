MAFS Australia’s Eliot takes aim at Dave as he returns to social media

15 May 2025, 12:03

Eliot seemingly took a swipe at Dave following his return to Instagram.
Eliot seemingly took a swipe at Dave following his return to Instagram. Picture: Nine

By Jenny Medlicott

MAFS Australia’s Eliot has seemingly taken a swipe at fellow groom Dave after regaining access to his Instagram account.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

After six long months of no access to their Instagram accounts, the Married at First Sight Australia stars finally have control over their social media profiles again and they certainly seem to be enjoying the return.

To mark their social media comeback, some of the MAFS cast have been holding Q&As on their Instagram stories to answer burning questions from fans.

Unsurprisingly, this has already led to some participants throwing shade at other cast members, and now amid the reports that Eliot is dating MAFS bride Jamie Marinos, he’s seemingly taken a swipe at her ex from the show, Dave Hand.

Jamie and Eliot have been spending lots of time together since leaving the show.
Jamie and Eliot have been spending lots of time together since leaving the show. Picture: Instagram

For those who don't know, at the end of April while answering questions during a Q&A, Dave was asked what he thought of the rumoured romance between Eliot and Jamie, to which he responded: “Honestly, I don’t have any thoughts on it. I couldn’t give a- I don’t care.

“I wholly doubt she’s going to sleep with three cast members from this year’s season. I think it’s just a TikTok Instagram thing, whatever they’re doing but good luck to them, honestly. Good luck, best wishes and have a great day.”

His comments referred to the revelation during filming that Jamie previously had relations with another groom, Teejay Halkias, years before the show when she was a teenager.

And now, after his return to Instagram, Eliot wasted no time poking fun at Dave with a sarcastic imitation of these comments. In a mock question submitted by a fan, Eliot was asked: “What are your thoughts on Jamie and Eliot getting together?”

The MAFS groom then mimicked Dave, as he replied: “I don’t really have any thoughts on it. I think it’s just a silly thing for TikTok or Instagram." Eliot then zoomed the camera in on his face and exaggerated his words as he finally added: "I highly doubt Jamie would sleep with three people.”

Dave was paired up with Jamie on MAFS and while things initially got off to a promising start between the two, their relationship started to go awry as the experiment neared the end. The couple made it to Final Vows but eventually called it quits after filming finished.

While things might not have worked out between Jamie and Dave, in a shock turn of events, the MAFS bride is now seemingly loved up with Eliot.

Jamie and Dave were originally matched together on MAFS.
Jamie and Dave were originally matched together on MAFS. . Picture: Nine

Rumours began that Jamie and Eliot were dating after the pair were spotted looking loved up in public and they started sharing some pretty cosy-looking videos together on social media.

Since then Jamie has addressed the rumours head on, assuring fans (much to their relief) that the chemistry between her and Eliot is real and that while they aren’t official yet, they’re certainly enjoying getting to know one another. Adorbs!

Read more about MAFS Australia here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Latest Married At First Sight News

Adrian has responded after being dropped by his PR firm.

MAFS Australia’s Adrian dropped from PR firm days after being signed

Are Carina and Paul still together on MAFS Australia?

Are MAFS Australia's Carina and Paul still together?

Tyson unexpectedly shaded Jamie on social media.

MAFS Australia’s Jamie shaded by 'backup' groom with brutal comment

MAFS Australia's Carina and Paul spark back together rumours

MAFS Australia's Carina and Paul spark back together rumours

Which MAFS Australia 2025 couples are still together?

Which MAFS Australia 2025 couples are still together and who split?

MAFS Australia's Jacqui has hit back at a comment made by Awhina.

MAFS Australia’s Jacqui calls out Awhina after saying she should've been matched with Adrian

Hot On Capital

PinkPantheress breaks down every song on Fancy That | Making The Album

PinkPantheress breaks down every song on Fancy That | Making The Album

Victoria Justice says she got death threats over the "I think we all sing" meme

Victoria Justice says she got death threats over the "I think we all sing" meme

Kath Ebbs has called out JoJo Siwa following their breakup.

JoJo Siwa’s ex Kath Ebbs calls out CBB star for using them as ‘pawn’ in PR stunt

Hunger Games Sunrise on the Reaping cast: Who will star in the Haymitch prequel?

Hunger Games Sunrise on the Reaping cast: Who will star in the Haymitch prequel?

Penn Badgley had to put wax over "every orifice" in order to safely film the scene where Joe attacks Bronte

Penn Badgley reveals shock precaution he had to take while filming You's brutal water scene
Love Island's Gabby Allen breaks silence after shock Casey O'Gorman split

Love Island's Gabby Allen breaks silence after shock Casey O'Gorman split

Love Island

The Last of Us: Who is Eugene and why did Joel kill him?

What happened to Eugene in The Last of Us and why did Joel kill him?

Who does Francesca Bridgerton marry in the Bridgerton books? John Stirling makes first appearance

Who does Francesca marry in Bridgerton? John Stirling and Michaela Stirling storyline explained
Forever season 2: Release date, cast, book plot, trailers and news about the Netflix drama

Forever season 2: Release date, cast, book spoilers and news about the Netflix drama

Bridgerton changes Francesca's love interest from Michael Stirling to Michaela Stirling

Who is Michaela Stirling in Bridgerton? Francesca's Michael Stirling book change explained

Bridgerton season 5 and 6 could potentially follow both Eloise and Francesca's love stories

Bridgerton renewed for seasons 5 and 6 but fans will have to wait years to watch them

Jade Thirlwall announced her debut solo album That's Showbiz Baby! and a surprise tour.

Jade announces That’s Showbiz Baby! album release date and tour

Forever’s Lovie Simone and Michael Cooper Jr. reveal season 2 hopes for Keisha and Justin

Forever’s Lovie Simone and Michael Cooper Jr. reveal season 2 hopes for Keisha and Justin

Kim Kardashian testified over her 2016 robbery in Paris

Kim Kardashian trial details and discoveries you need to know

Love Island returns this summer

When does Love Island 2025 start?

Love Island

What are Bella Ramsey's pronouns? The Last of Us opens up in new interview

Bella Ramsey explains why sharing their pronouns publicly was 'stressful'

MAFS Australia's Jamie explains exactly what cosmetic work she's had done

MAFS Australia's Jamie explains exactly what cosmetic work she's had done

Which MAFS Australia cast members have 'broken' the show social media rules?

MAFS Australia’s Billy and Awhina among cast members who ‘broke’ show social media rules

MAFS expert Mel Schilling spills on upcoming UK cast

MAFS expert Mel Schilling spills first details about new UK cast

When will the Menendez brothers be eligible for parole? Their new prison sentence explained

When will the Menendez brothers be eligible for parole? Their new prison sentence explained

More TV & Entertainment News

The Traitors Celebrity cast has been 'confirmed'

The Traitors UK Celebrity cast has been revealed

Here's who's still together from the All Stars 2025 cast

Which Love Island All Stars 2025 couples are still together?

Love Island

Love Island winners Casey and Gabby announce shock split

Why did Love Island's Casey and Gabby split?

Love Island

MAFS Australia's Billy addresses Carina's 'fake couple' claims

MAFS Australia's Billy addresses Carina's 'fake couple' claims

The Last of Us' Bella Ramsey apologised to Tati Gabrielle after filming "brutal" episode 5 scene

The Last of Us' Bella Ramsey apologised to Tati Gabrielle after filming "brutal" episode 5 scene

TV & Films

Love Island

Married At First Sight Australia

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2025

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset

More from Married At First Sight

See more More from Married At First Sight

Mel Schilling weighed in on Clint and Jacqui's relationship.

MAFS Australia expert shares reaction to Jacqui and Clint's shock relationship

MAFS Australia's Adrian reveals the bride he'd rather have been coupled up with

MAFS Australia's Adrian reveals the bride he'd like to have been coupled up with

Carina told all about Jamie and Eliot's relationship.

MAFS Australia’s Carina reveals ‘behind the scenes’ of Jamie and Eliot romance

Jacqui's dad has revealed why he didn't attend her MAFS wedding.

MAFS Australia’s Jacqui’s dad reveals why their family turned down her wedding invite

Are Billy and Awhina from MAFS Australia dating?

Are Billy and Awhina from MAFS Australia dating?

MAFS Australia's Awhina breaks silence on Billy dating rumours

MAFS Australia's Awhina breaks silence on Billy dating rumours