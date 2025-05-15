MAFS Australia’s Eliot takes aim at Dave as he returns to social media

Eliot seemingly took a swipe at Dave following his return to Instagram. Picture: Nine

By Jenny Medlicott

MAFS Australia’s Eliot has seemingly taken a swipe at fellow groom Dave after regaining access to his Instagram account.

After six long months of no access to their Instagram accounts, the Married at First Sight Australia stars finally have control over their social media profiles again and they certainly seem to be enjoying the return.

To mark their social media comeback, some of the MAFS cast have been holding Q&As on their Instagram stories to answer burning questions from fans.

Unsurprisingly, this has already led to some participants throwing shade at other cast members, and now amid the reports that Eliot is dating MAFS bride Jamie Marinos, he’s seemingly taken a swipe at her ex from the show, Dave Hand.

Jamie and Eliot have been spending lots of time together since leaving the show. Picture: Instagram

For those who don't know, at the end of April while answering questions during a Q&A, Dave was asked what he thought of the rumoured romance between Eliot and Jamie, to which he responded: “Honestly, I don’t have any thoughts on it. I couldn’t give a- I don’t care.

“I wholly doubt she’s going to sleep with three cast members from this year’s season. I think it’s just a TikTok Instagram thing, whatever they’re doing but good luck to them, honestly. Good luck, best wishes and have a great day.”

His comments referred to the revelation during filming that Jamie previously had relations with another groom, Teejay Halkias, years before the show when she was a teenager.

And now, after his return to Instagram, Eliot wasted no time poking fun at Dave with a sarcastic imitation of these comments. In a mock question submitted by a fan, Eliot was asked: “What are your thoughts on Jamie and Eliot getting together?”

The MAFS groom then mimicked Dave, as he replied: “I don’t really have any thoughts on it. I think it’s just a silly thing for TikTok or Instagram." Eliot then zoomed the camera in on his face and exaggerated his words as he finally added: "I highly doubt Jamie would sleep with three people.”

Dave was paired up with Jamie on MAFS and while things initially got off to a promising start between the two, their relationship started to go awry as the experiment neared the end. The couple made it to Final Vows but eventually called it quits after filming finished.

While things might not have worked out between Jamie and Dave, in a shock turn of events, the MAFS bride is now seemingly loved up with Eliot.

Jamie and Dave were originally matched together on MAFS. . Picture: Nine

Rumours began that Jamie and Eliot were dating after the pair were spotted looking loved up in public and they started sharing some pretty cosy-looking videos together on social media.

Since then Jamie has addressed the rumours head on, assuring fans (much to their relief) that the chemistry between her and Eliot is real and that while they aren’t official yet, they’re certainly enjoying getting to know one another. Adorbs!

