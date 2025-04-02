Hunger Games Sunrise on the Reaping cast: Who will star in the Haymitch prequel?

Hunger Games Sunrise on the Reaping cast: Who will star in the Haymitch prequel? Picture: Lionsgate

By Sam Prance

Hunger Games fans are convinced that the Sunrise on the Reaping teaser trailer confirms Woody Harrelson will return to play Haymitch.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

I think these games are going to be different! A new Hunger Games movie is officially coming in 2026 but who's been cast in Sunrise on the Reaping and why do fans think that Woody Harrelson is coming back to play Haymitch again?

On April 1st, Lionsgate unveiled the first teaser trailer for Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping. Based on the new Suzanne Collins prequel book of the same name, the film will tell the story of young Haymitch's experience in the 50th Hunger Games. Not only is the plot gripping but plenty of fan fave characters also show up in the novel.

As a result, fans are desperate to know which actors have signed on to star in the upcoming Hunger Games prequel.

WARNING: Sunrise on the Reaping spoilers below

Watch the first Hunger Games - Sunrise on the Reaping teaser

Will Woody Harrelson be in the new Hunger Games?

Based on the book and the new teaser, people are convinced that Woody Harrelson is returning to play Haymitch one last time. Sunrise on the Reaping ends with an epilogue set after the events of Mockingjay. In it, Haymitch opens up about his past and his experience in the games to Katniss and Peeta. He effectively tells them his entire story.

As a result, it's possible that Woody Harrelson, Jennifer Lawrence (Katniss) and Josh Hutcherson (Peeta) will reprise their roles in Sunrise on the Reaping. If so, it's unclear if they will just appear in the epilogue or if the film will begin with Woody as Haymitch telling Katniss and Peeta his story before flashing back to show it.

The first Sunrise on the Reaping teaser ends with Woody Harrelson as Haymitch saying: "I think these games are going to be different." Woody as Haymitch actually said this in Catching Fire so it is unclear if he's signed on to appear in Sunrise on the Reaping just yet.

Reacting to Woody's voice in the comments on The Hunger Games' official Instagram account, one fan wrote: "SCREAMING!!! DOES THIS MEAN WOODYS COMING BACK FOR THE EPILOGUE?!"

Both Jennifer and Josh have also said that they would love to play Katniss and Peeta again but it's yet to be confirmed if they and/or Woody will appear in Sunrise on the Reaping.

Elizabeth Banks, Woody Harrelson and Jennifer Lawrence in The Hunger Games. Picture: Alamy

Who will play young Haymitch in Sunrise on the Reaping?

As for who play the younger version of Haymitch, nothing has been revealed yet. Names like Mike Faist, Drew Starkey and Tom Glynn-Carney have been thrown around on social media but all three actors are likely too old to play him as he's 16 in the Sunrise on the Reaping timeline. Percy Jackson's Walker Scobell has also been mentioned.

Talking to Variety about casting young Haymitch, Hunger Games producer Nina Jacobson teased: "It’s an interesting challenge. Because of this early manuscript not being published, we haven’t even been able to read actors for fear that sides could leak! We’ve been holding our breath for a long time."

She said: "I think that what we’re looking for in that role is, you don’t want somebody who’s impersonating Woody, but you want somebody who very credibly feels like they could be a young version of this character, before the trauma and grief and rage that the fallout of the Games create.”

Nina ended by explaining: "Nobody can be Woody Harrelson but Woody Harrelson."

As a result, it's possible they will cast a lesser known actor in the role.

Who will play young Haymitch in Sunrise on the Reaping? Picture: Lionsgate

In terms of other characters, there's Haymitch's one true love Lenore dove and his fellow tributes: Louella, Wyatt and Maysilee. Not to mention, plenty of other iconic characters appear in the book as their younger selves so we will see young Effie, young Mags, young Wiress, young Beetee, a 58-year-old Snow and many more in the film.

No official casting details have been revealed just yet but bookmark this page and we'll let you know as soon as anything is confirmed.

Read more from Capital Buzz here:

Millie Bobby Brown Gets Chaotic In ‘My Life In 20 Questions’

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.