Wicked fans spot huge Part 2 easter egg in Jonathan Bailey's Fiyero costume

9 December 2024, 12:12

Wicked fans spot huge Part 2 easter egg in Jonathan Bailey's Fiyero costume
Wicked fans spot huge Part 2 easter egg in Jonathan Bailey's Fiyero costume. Picture: Associated Press / Alamy Stock Photo, Universal Pictures
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

What happens to Fiyero in Wicked Part 2? The first movie teases his future in a major way.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Think you've caught all the Wicked Part 2 easter eggs in the first film? Well, did you spot the one in Fiyero's costume?

The Wicked movie only covers the first act of the musical. As a result, there's still a huge part of Elphaba and Glinda's story to tell in Wicked Part 2. Not only that but Wicked Part 1 includes plenty of easter eggs teasing what's to come. From heavy foreshadowing in the lyrics to hidden details in the soundtrack, there's a lot for fans to mull over.

One Wicked easter egg involving Jonathan Bailey's Fiyero costume has only just gone viral and we bet you missed it.

WARNING: This article contains major spoilers for the Wicked musical and Wicked Part 2's storyline. Stop reading now if you don't want to know what happens next!

Meet Jonathan Bailey’s Fiyero in Wicked

WARNING: Major spoilers ahead for the plot of Wicked Part 2 and Wicked the stage musical.

WARNING: WICKED MUSICAL SPOILERS BELOW
WARNING: WICKED MUSICAL SPOILERS BELOW. Picture: Universal Pictures

If you've seen the Wicked musical, you will already know what happens to Fiyero in Part 2. He's appointed as Captain of the Wizard's Guard. However, when he learns that the Wizard is spreading false propaganda about Elphaba, he abandons his position, leaves Glinda and confesses his love for Elphaba.

The Wizard's guards attempt to capture Elphaba but Fiyero stops them and Elphaba escapes. Elpahaba then casts a spell on Fiyero to help protect him from the guards. In doing so, Elphaba unknowingly transforms Fiyero into the Scarecrow from The Wizard of Oz.

Now, what you may not have noticed is Fiyero's costume when he first bumps into Elphaba on his horse in the movie teases exactly what's to come. In a viral tweet, a fan asked: "When are we gonna talk about the fact that there is literal wheat aka STRAW embroidered on fiyero’s sleeves???"

And sure enough, if you look at closeups of the first shirt Fiyero wears in Wicked, there is straw embroidered on his sleeves. In other words, the film hints that Fiyero will become a scarecrow made of straw from his very first appearance.

Wicked costumer designer Paul Tazewell is yet to speak directly about the easter egg but Wicked includes multiple nods to The Wizard of Oz, the stage musical and Part 2 in its costumes. Speaking to British Vogue, director Jon M. Chu explained: "You could look at any shoe, any button – you could touch any of them, and they tell our story."

Elsewhere, Fiyero directly hints he will turn into the Scarecrow in his 'Dancing Through Life' lyrics. He sings: Life's more painless for the brainless, alluding to what will happen.

What do you think? Did you spot the Fiyero costume easter egg?

Read more about Wicked here:

WATCH: Wicked cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Wicked Quiz'

Wicked Cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Wicked Quiz'

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

Latest TV & Film News

Fans spot Coleen Rooney make subtle dig at Rebekah Vardy

How far did Rebekah Vardy get in I'm A Celeb? Fans spot Coleen Rooney make subtle dig

Danny Jones crowned I'm A Celeb winner 2024

Danny Jones crowned I'm A Celeb winner 2024

Is the Capital Jingle Bell Ball on TV?

Is Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard on TV? How and when to watch on ITV

Re-live Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2024

A-Z of every incredible performance at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard 2024

How to watch Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2024

Where to watch Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard 2024 live stream

I'm A Celebrity 2024 campmates will start dwindling in numbers now the vote off begins

Who was voted out of I'm A Celebrity 2024?

Wicked auditions: Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande's audition tapes go viral

Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande's Wicked audition tapes are going viral

Why are the Munchkins not small in Wicked? How Ethan Slater inspired their new look

Why are the Munchkins different in Wicked? How Ethan Slater inspired their new look

Maura was the sixth campmate to be evicted from I'm A Celeb

Maura Higgins gives fresh Pete Wicks relationship update after leaving I'm A Celeb

I'm A Celeb's Tulisa explains medical reason for cosmetic procedures

I'm A Celeb's Tulisa explains medical reason for cosmetic procedures and surgery

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Zendaya and Tom Holland’s complete relationship timeline - how they met to where they are now
Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History, Her Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits