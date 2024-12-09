Wicked fans spot huge Part 2 easter egg in Jonathan Bailey's Fiyero costume

Wicked fans spot huge Part 2 easter egg in Jonathan Bailey's Fiyero costume. Picture: Associated Press / Alamy Stock Photo, Universal Pictures

By Sam Prance

What happens to Fiyero in Wicked Part 2? The first movie teases his future in a major way.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Think you've caught all the Wicked Part 2 easter eggs in the first film? Well, did you spot the one in Fiyero's costume?

The Wicked movie only covers the first act of the musical. As a result, there's still a huge part of Elphaba and Glinda's story to tell in Wicked Part 2. Not only that but Wicked Part 1 includes plenty of easter eggs teasing what's to come. From heavy foreshadowing in the lyrics to hidden details in the soundtrack, there's a lot for fans to mull over.

One Wicked easter egg involving Jonathan Bailey's Fiyero costume has only just gone viral and we bet you missed it.

WARNING: This article contains major spoilers for the Wicked musical and Wicked Part 2's storyline. Stop reading now if you don't want to know what happens next!

Meet Jonathan Bailey’s Fiyero in Wicked

WARNING: Major spoilers ahead for the plot of Wicked Part 2 and Wicked the stage musical.

WARNING: WICKED MUSICAL SPOILERS BELOW. Picture: Universal Pictures

If you've seen the Wicked musical, you will already know what happens to Fiyero in Part 2. He's appointed as Captain of the Wizard's Guard. However, when he learns that the Wizard is spreading false propaganda about Elphaba, he abandons his position, leaves Glinda and confesses his love for Elphaba.

The Wizard's guards attempt to capture Elphaba but Fiyero stops them and Elphaba escapes. Elpahaba then casts a spell on Fiyero to help protect him from the guards. In doing so, Elphaba unknowingly transforms Fiyero into the Scarecrow from The Wizard of Oz.

Now, what you may not have noticed is Fiyero's costume when he first bumps into Elphaba on his horse in the movie teases exactly what's to come. In a viral tweet, a fan asked: "When are we gonna talk about the fact that there is literal wheat aka STRAW embroidered on fiyero’s sleeves???"

And sure enough, if you look at closeups of the first shirt Fiyero wears in Wicked, there is straw embroidered on his sleeves. In other words, the film hints that Fiyero will become a scarecrow made of straw from his very first appearance.

When are we gonna talk about the fact that there is literal wheat aka STRAW embroidered on fiyero’s sleeves??? pic.twitter.com/hohmWwd0n0 — roxie (@misstwentyynine) December 5, 2024

Wicked costumer designer Paul Tazewell is yet to speak directly about the easter egg but Wicked includes multiple nods to The Wizard of Oz, the stage musical and Part 2 in its costumes. Speaking to British Vogue, director Jon M. Chu explained: "You could look at any shoe, any button – you could touch any of them, and they tell our story."

Elsewhere, Fiyero directly hints he will turn into the Scarecrow in his 'Dancing Through Life' lyrics. He sings: Life's more painless for the brainless, alluding to what will happen.

What do you think? Did you spot the Fiyero costume easter egg?

Read more about Wicked here:

Wicked Cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Wicked Quiz'

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.