Who is Elphaba's real father in Wicked? His identity and soundtrack easter egg explained

28 November 2024, 15:40

Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

Just like the musical, Wicked Part 2 will reveal who Elphaba's dad is and there's a major easter egg in the soundtrack.

Wicked fans are losing it over a hidden-in-plain-sight easter egg in the soundtrack that reveals who Elphaba's dad is.

Wicked's opening number 'No One Mourns the Wicked' immediately sets up that the identity of Elphaba's father is a mystery. The song introduces Frexspar and Melena Thropp as Elphaba's parents but it's then revealed that Melena had a mystery lover who gave her green elixir. It's heavily implied that, whoever this lover is, is Elphaba's dad.

We don't find out the identity of Elphaba's father in Wicked Part 1 but fans of the musical will already know that it's revealed in Part 2. Not only that but Wicked Part 1 drops several key easter eggs relating to who he really is.

WARNING: This article contains major spoilers for the Wicked musical and Wicked Part 2's storyline. Stop reading now if you don't what to know what happens next!

Who is Elphaba's dad in Wicked?

A day in the life of Wicked’s Cynthia Erivo

WARNING: Major spoilers ahead for the plot of Wicked Part 2 and Wicked the stage musical.

WARNING: WICKED MUSICAL SPOILERS BELOW
WARNING: WICKED MUSICAL SPOILERS BELOW. Picture: Universal Pictures

Is the Wizard Elphaba's dad in Wicked?

As you may have guessed from context clues in Wicked Part 1, the Wizard is indeed Elphaba's father. Neither of them know this but, when Elphaba is seemingly melted by Dorothy in Act II of the musical, she leaves behind her hat and a bottle of green elixir. Glinda takes the elixir to the wizard to confront him and he realises that he's Elphaba's dad.

Not only that but Madame Morrible deduces that the reason why Elphaba is so powerful is because she was born of two worlds: Oz, where Melena is from, and Earth, where the Wizard is from. As for Elphaba's green skin, that came down to Melena drinking the Wizard's "green elixir" when she became pregnant with Elphaba.

However, what you may have missed is a easter egg right at the start of the movie. In 'No One Mourns the Wicked', Melena's mystery lover sings and, if you play close attention, you'll realise that it's Jeff Goldblum singing as the Wizard. In fact, Jeff is also listed on the song in the official soundtrack.

Setting up Elphaba's family lore, Jeff sings: Have another drink my dark-eyed beauty / I've got one more night left here in town / So have another drink of green elixir / And we'll have ourselves a little mixer / Have another little swallow, little lady / And follow me down.

Reacting to the easter egg on X / Twitter, a fan wrote: "relistening to no one mourns the wicked and realizing Jeff Goldblum on there. Oh that’s what he was talking about in his song."

Another added: "WAITTTTTTTTT IT JUST HIT ME WHEN LISTENING TO NO ONE MOURNS THE WICKED WHO ELPHABA’S DAD IS IM CRYINGGGGGG."

If that weren't enough, there's also a huge easter egg in 'A Sentimental Man'. When The Wizards sings: To treat each citizen of Oz as son or daughter", he looks directly at Elphaba when singing "daughter".

While the Wizard learns that Elphaba is his daughter, Elphaba never actually learns that the Wizard is her father.

What do you think? Did you notice the easter eggs?

Wicked: The Soundtrack is available to stream and purchase now. Head here for more details.

