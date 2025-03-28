Are Billy and Awhina from MAFS Australia dating?

Are Billy and Awhina from MAFS Australia dating? Picture: Nine

By Abbie Reynolds

MAFS Australia's Billy and Awhina have been rumoured to be dating since filming ended, but is it true? Here's what we know.

*MAFS Australia 2025 spoilers ahead!*

Married At First Sight Australia 2025 might have produced some of the most unlikely couples we have ever seen on the show, but we need not worry because the cast have taken it upon themselves to make their own matches within the cast - lol!

Yep, this year there are so many shock couple swaps. If you're on this page, you probably want the spoilers, so be warned there are lots coming up.

From Clint and Jacqui, who've made no effort to keep their post-show relationship a secret, to claims that Dave's dating Veronica and/or Carina, there have been lots of alleged new couples to have come out of series 12.

But after it was revealed Billy asked Adrian to do a "wife swap" on the show, all eyes have been on him and Awhina.

Billy married Sierah on Married at First Sight Australia. Picture: Nine

Are Billy and Awhina from MAFS Australia dating?

Billy and Awhina first sparked dating speculation after they were spotted getting cosy on a date after filming. While this new couple is a bit of a shock, it's not too scandalous as they both hit a rough patch with their partners Sierah and Adrian after they became close during the partner swap.

What's more is Billy had joked to Adrian during filming about doing a "wife swap", which went down like a led balloon with the experts. But by the looks of it, it wasn't really a joke at all!

In conversation with Women's Day, Awhina did heavily hint to their relationship as she cheekily said: "Billy would be a great catch for anyone... His future wife would be a very lucky lady."

And now the pair seem to have soft launched their relationship in some kind of advertisement content with the brand 'Whiteology'.

They made multiple TikToks together which has fans sure they're an item. Fans have commented things like: "these two are cute together...they both lovely and deserve to be happy." And another said: "BILLY AND AWHINA FAN HERE"

But what's more is the brand, Whiteology, seem to be confirming that the pair are an item by responding to the comments with things like, "Same here!!! [lovestruck emoji]" to people saying they love them together and "[flame emoji] right" to another fan who said: "Now this a match up !!!!!"

The brand also confirmed that the pair were super happy and funny together, adding "we love when they come for a visit" - sounds like a couple to me!

Adrian and Awhina during a commitment ceremony. Picture: Nine

Adrian and Sierah sparked cheating rumours on the show. Picture: Nine

Even though Australia are ahead of the UK when it comes to the MAFS Australia airing schedule, final vows isn't until this coming Monday (March 31st) so it's likely Billy and Awhina won't confirm anything for sure until that airs.

There is also a reunion episode yet to come, so it might be longer than we want before we get any straightforward answers. So bookmark this page because we'll update it as soon as we know the truth about their possible romance.

