When Did Taylor Swift Start The Eras Tour?

Taylor has been on tour for nearly a whole year and isn't stopping anytime soon. Picture: Getty

By Abbie Reynolds

When did The Eras Tour start? As Taylor Swift's concert film lands on Disney Plus let's look back at when she first started her worldwide tour.

It's been over a year since Taylor Swift began The Eras Tour, she was named TIME magazine's person of the year 2023 and this is exactly why... she just doesn't stop!

This last year Taylor has been on the road for her Eras Tour while also dropping the mega news of a brand new album, releasing her own concert film and managing to maintain a healthy relationship with boyfriend Travis Kelce.

At the time of writing it has almost been a whole 365 days since Tay began her worldwide tour and it is not over anytime soon - that girl has stamina.

The Eras Tour is the singer's sixth concert tour and is a celebration of every Taylor era that we have lived through - from her 'Lover' era to 'Midnight' era the setlist is truly remarkable and so are her outfits.

The concert film of her tour premiered in October last year and in March it is finally coming to our homes, as it will be available to stream on Disney+. She filmed her concert film at the SoFi Stadium in LA in August, but this wasn't her first show of the tour.

So when and where did Taylor officially begin her tour?

Taylor Swift on the opening night of The Eras Tour. Picture: Getty

When did The Eras Tour start?

The Eras Tour began on March 17, 2023 in Arizona, United States, and isn't set to end until December 8, 2024 in Vancouver, Canada. That means that Taylor will have been on tour for 21 months altogether - wild!

Performing to an audience of 69,000 fans, her opening night became a record-breaker, as it was the most attended female concert in US history, overtaking Madonna who had held this title for a whopping 36 years.

Her tour consists of 152 shows in total across five continents and has seen the star perform in places like Singapore, Mexico and Brazil.

The Grammy winner started in North America and has also been to Asia and South America so far, next she is set for Europe with fans super excited to see the show in cities like Paris and London.

For this tour she has had the likes of Paramore, Haim, Phoebe Bridgers and Girl in Red opening her show and currently 'Nonsense' singer Sabrina Carpenter is her opening act.

Watch the trailer for Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour

Taylor has been surprising fans with two acoustic songs per show on her tour and four of these will be included in the version of her concert film that is going to be available to stream on Disney+.

During her first show in Arizona she sang ‘mirrorball’ and 'Tim McGraw' as the surprise songs and recently in Singapore she treated fans to 'Tim McGraw/Cowboy Like Me' and 'Mirrorball/Epiphany'.

